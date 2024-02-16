What Happened to Kathy Griffin’s Face?… Is It Time for a New Surgeon?

What happened to Kathy Griffin’s face?
Is she OK?
Kathy Griffin recently joined Howie Mandel to discuss her current tour, ending her life and relationship with her husband.
Griffin filed for divorce in December from her husband after a few years of marriage.
Miserable Trump-Hater Kathy Griffin Files For Divorce from Husband After a Few Years of Marriage
Kathy Griffin’s life has not been the same since her gruesome stunt with President Trump’s head.
What happened to Kathy Griffin?
Kathy Griffin needs professional help! Someone call 911. #liberallogic #Idiot #911 #KathyGriffin pic.twitter.com/V4Gng4usZM
— Stephen DeNuccio (@SteveJazz) February 14, 2024