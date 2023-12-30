Miserable Trump-Hater Kathy Griffin Files For Divorce from Husband After a Few Years of Marriage

Miserable Trump-hater Kathy Griffin filed for divorce from her husband after nearly 4 years of marriage.

Griffin, 63, is 18 years older than her estranged husband, Randy Bick.

TMZ reported:

Kathy Griffin doesn’t seem too nostalgic about anniversaries … because she’s decided to end her marriage, just as she and Randy Bick would have celebrated their 4th. Kathy filed divorce docs Thursday in L.A. County, citing irreconcilable differences. According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, she and Randy have a prenup … which she wants the court to enforce. Translation: no need for the judge to grant spousal support. Randy, who’s a marketing exec, and Kathy didn’t have any kids together … so, no issues with child support either. Whatever went wrong, the breaking point was recent — in the divorce petition, she lists Dec. 22 as their date of separation.

“Well sh*t. This sucks,” Kathy Griffin said in a post on X about the news of her divorce.

Well…sh*t. This sucks. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 29, 2023

The Z-list ‘comedian’ made headlines recently when she posted a nightmarish photo of her new tattooed lips.

“The Big Reveal. I got my lips tattooed and the healing process was…. Something. My friend @thekristenjohnston thought they were “noticable”, what do you guys think stay to the end for final results!” Kathy Griffin said in a video posted to her Instagram in September.

Kathy Griffin has used her hatred for President Trump to stay relevant.

In 2020, Kathy Griffin told CNN’s Jim Acosta to stab President Trump with a syringe full of air.

Air embolisms, or air bubbles in the bloodstream, can cause potentially fatal strokes.

CNN’s Jim Acosta tweeted: Trump at diabetes event at WH: “I don’t use insulin. Should I be?”

Kathy Griffin responded by telling Acosta to kill President Trump.

“Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick,” Griffin said in a tweet responding to Jim Acosta.

“FUCK TRUMP” she added.

This is not the first time Kathy Griffin has threatened President Trump.

She previously received a visit from the Secret Service after her Trump beheading stunt which also landed her on Interpol’s watch list.