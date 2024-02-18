Weirdo Biden Grabs Man’s Shoulders, Tells Him About Delaware’s “Broiler Chickens” (VIDEO)

This guy got 81 million votes.

Joe Biden on Friday begrudgingly visited East Palestine more than ONE YEAR after the toxic train crash. Biden, the lifelong scummy politician that he is, decided that since it’s election year he would shake some hands and act like he cares about the people of East Palestine.

On Feb. 3, 2023, just before 9 p.m. Eastern, a Norfolk Southern train derailed near East Palestine, Ohio, a small Midwestern town of about 4,800 people near the Ohio border with Pennsylvania.

At least 11 of the train cars that derailed contained hazardous materials. Several cars were carrying vinyl chloride, a cancer-causing substance.

Government officials decided to burn the chemicals rather than let them drain onto the ground. The chemical explosion was enormous. The chemicals formed a gigantic toxic plume over the region.

Biden did not receive a warm welcome in East Palestine. He was greeted by protesters.

It was painfully obvious that Joe Biden didn’t want to be in East Palestine. He doesn’t care about the people who were affected by the toxic train crash and he simply didn’t have the energy for the trip.

Biden wandered over to a group of men after mumbling through his 7-minute speech.

He grabbed a man’s shoulders, got in his personal space and told him about Delaware’s broiler chickens.

