Biden is Such a Disaster During Visit to East Palestine That His Handlers Force Press Out of the Room (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday departed the White House en route to East Palestine, Ohio for a fly-by photo-op.

Biden begrudgingly visited East Palestine more than ONE YEAR after the toxic train crash. Biden, the lifelong scummy politician that he is, decided that since it’s election year he would shake some hands and act like he cares about the people of East Palestine.

On Feb. 3, 2023, just before 9 p.m. Eastern, a Norfolk Southern train derailed near East Palestine, Ohio, a small Midwestern town of about 4,800 people near the Ohio border with Pennsylvania.

At least 11 of the train cars that derailed contained hazardous materials. Several cars were carrying vinyl chloride, a cancer-causing substance.

Government officials decided to burn the chemicals rather than let them drain onto the ground. The chemical explosion was enormous. The chemicals formed a gigantic toxic plume over the region.

Biden was greeted by protestors.

It was painfully obvious that Joe Biden didn’t want to be in East Palestine. He doesn’t care about the people who were affected by the toxic train crash and he simply doesn’t have the energy for the trip.

East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway began his remarks by pointing out Biden ignored the residents for a year: “Mr. President, year long-awaited visit to our village…”

Biden was in bad shape. He heavily slurred his words, blew his nose, and malfunctioned in real-time.

WATCH:

A slurring Biden opened his remarks in East Palestine by blowing his nose. He spoke for about seven minutes. pic.twitter.com/beFqHENUai — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 16, 2024

Joe Biden spoke for 7 minutes. He was disengaged and struggled to read his prepared speech.

WATCH:

Biden is malfunctioning again as he attempts to read the speech his handlers wrote for him pic.twitter.com/l35ilfq4uN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 16, 2024

Biden’s handlers promptly forced the press from the room.

“Any message to residents who question why it took a year [to visit East Palestine]!?” a reporter shouted as the press was shooed away.

WATCH: