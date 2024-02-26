WATCH: “We’ve Got a Runner at The IRS” – IRS Official SPRINTS Away When Confronted by James O’Keefe, Hides, Then Runs Again

James O’Keefe released new footage on Monday after chasing down an IRS Official who told his undercover journalist that the IRS is spying on Americans and it’s likely unconstitutional.

When confronted by O’Keefe and shown the video released last week, the IRS official denied his identity, saying, “That’s not me,” repeatedly.

The Gateway Pundit reported on O’Keefe Media Group’s undercover interview with Alex Mena with the IRS’s criminal investigations unit in New York. In the secretly recorded conversation, Mena revealed that the IRS uses artificial intelligence to spy on American citizens and businesses by combing through their bank accounts without a warrant.

The IRS is also “going after the small people” and “destroying people’s lives,” and all of the agents are “like robots,” said Mena.

The 87,000 new IRS agents funded by the so-called Inflation Reduction Act have no interest in going after criminal organizations aiding and abetting the cartels at our southern border. Instead, they want to punish regular Americans who make mistakes on their taxes.

After denying his identity to O’Keefe, Mena began a marathon sprint “a mile down 7th avenue in NYC,” says O’Keefe.

Mena was then found hiding in a doorway before he started running again when they found him.

Watch below.

Via James O’Keefe:

IRS Official Alex Mena SPRINTS a mile down 7th avenue in NYC after O’Keefe shows footage of him calling the IRS AI programs ‘unconstitutional’ Mena then attempted to hide by standing in a shadowy doorway on Commerce Street, before O’Keefe found him and Mena began running again. Mena, who said he works with Criminal Investigations for the IRS, denied his own identity to O’Keefe, saying “that’s not me.” When he was confronted with the hidden camera footage, Mena added, “I’m really sorry”