Bad News for Americans: 98% of 87,000 IRS Agents are Here to Stay After McCarthy Caves in to Democrats

Earlier this year, the House of Representatives voted 221-210 to repeal funding for 87,000 IRS agents.

“Promises made,” Speaker McCarthy said as he dropped the gavel.

The so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ gave $79.6 billion to the IRS over the next 10 years.

The Wall Street Journal said the new army of IRS agents will target the middle and upper-middle class.

According to the analysis, the IRS audits the poor at 5 times the rate of everyone else.

The IRS also has a history of targeting conservative groups.

Three hearings have been held in recent months, two with Commissioner Werfel and one with Secretary Yellen, during which Republicans have criticized the funding for the IRS provided by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Last week, Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) expressed her concerns and provided updates on the 87,000 Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents, highlighting the Republican Party’s ongoing efforts to stop it from happening.

“Republicans are still trying to get rid of those 87,000 IRS agents who are going to audit everyone into oblivion,” Boebert said.

“Believe me when I tell you, no one that has money is going to have a problem with an audit. They have tax attorneys and accountants whose only job is to make sure they pay as little as possible using legal means.”

“The people that will suffer are those who are middle class, who make just enough to file but not enough to have some rich attorney comb through their returns,” Boebert said. “That’s who Biden wants to screw over to make sure Zelenskyy can get more and more money!”

This claim implies that middle-class Americans would face disproportionate challenges during IRS audits due to their limited financial means and lack of access to high-profile legal representation.

On Saturday, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced an “agreement in principle” with Joe Biden on a deal to raise the federal debt ceiling.

McCarthy posted to Twitter, “I just got off the phone with the president a bit ago. After he wasted time and refused to negotiate for months, we’ve come to an agreement in principle that is worthy of the American people.”

A vote in the House is expected Thursday, according to Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA).

Now, the deal includes keeping a portion of the $80 billion increase in IRS funding and the 87,000 additional agents tasked with going after middle-class families.

Only $1.9 billion of the $80 billion to fund 87,000 IRS agents were removed from the budget.

“Of the $80 billion Democrats appropriated to the IRS over ten years, the “deal” rescinds $1.9 billion. You read that right. That’s the kind of “get” that’s so good McCarthy agreed to increase the debt ceiling $4 trillion,” said Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC).

“Kevin says we can fight again NEXT year to rescind another year of the IRS $80 billion … but he simultaneously prevented that “fight” by agreeing to suspend the debt ceiling for TWO years. So there will be 85,260 more IRS agents rather than 87,000 to eat you alive. Big win.,” he added.

Rep. Bishop slammed McCarthy and RINOs for folding like a cheap suit on the debt ceiling.

Rep Chip Roy (R-TX) also slammed this agreement, saying, “$4 Trillion for keeping (effectively) bloated 2023 spending levels & maintenance of the Democrats’ wish list – crony IRA unreliable energy subsidies stay, IRS expansion 98% stays, work requirements weak and don’t apply to Medicaid…”

