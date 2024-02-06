Report: Tucker Carlson Interviewed Vladimir Putin in Moscow – “Tucker Carlson Got What He Wanted”

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson was spotted in Moscow, amidst swirling speculation that he was in Russia to interview President Vladimir Putin.

Tucker Carlson was reportedly in Moscow for the past several days, according to Russia’s Mash outlet. Tucker was spotted at the Bolshoi Theatre on Saturday.

This development comes after Carlson’s repeated assertions that his efforts to secure a high-profile interview with Putin were previously derailed by U.S. government intervention.

In 2021, the former Fox News host claimed that the National Security Agency (NSA) had intercepted his communications, a move he asserted was aimed at undermining his show’s success and silencing his critical voice against the Biden regime.

Tucker told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that he was contacted by a journalist over who informed him that the NSA leaked his emails to the media.

The point of the leaks is to get Tucker Carlson’s highly popular Fox News show cancelled, according to the whistleblower.

“They’re not allowed to spy on American citizens, they are,” Tucker said adding that it’s “shocking” that he is being targeted for criticizing the Biden Administration.

“This is stuff of banana republics and third world countries,” Bartiromo said.

NSA officials said that Tucker was not a “target” of an investigation but as we suspected, the NSA spied on Tucker by “incidentally collecting” his communications while ‘targeting’ someone else.

A new NSA review confirms Tucker Carlson was “unmasked” – and of course the agency is maintaining they never “targeted” Tucker.

“For the NSA to unmask Tucker Carlson or any journalist attempting to secure a newsworthy interview is entirely unacceptable and raises serious questions about their activities as well as their original denial, which was wildly misleading,” a Fox News spokesperson told The Record.

On Tuesday morning Russian media personality Alexei Vendiktov posted on Twitter-X that Tucker accomplished his goal and interviewed Vladimir Putin.

