WATCH: Trump Says Biden is a ‘Very Nasty and Vicious Racist’

Former President Donald Trump blasted Joe Biden for being a “very nasty and vicious racist” during the Black Conservative Federation’s annual gala in Columbia, South Carolina, on Friday.

Trump said that Biden had been “palling around with notorious segregationists” in the past and tore into him for drafting a 1994 crime bill “that devastated the Black community.”

“On top of everything else, Joe Biden really has proven to be a very nasty and vicious racist. He’s been a racist whether you like it or don’t like it,” Trump said during his speech.

JUST IN: Trump calls Biden a “vicious racist” who “spent years palling around with notorious segregationists” and “boasted that his home state was a slave state.” WATCH pic.twitter.com/TWEmSAckrr — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 24, 2024

“Biden spent years palling around with notorious segregationists, you know that. He boasted that his home state was a slave state,” Trump continued. “He was very proud of that; he thought it was great. If you go back and look at his body language, the way he said it, he was very proud of it.”

Newsweek reports, “This appears to refer to comments Biden, then a Democratic senator, made in 2006 at the Columbia Rotary Club in South Carolina. During his speech at the event, Biden said he was from Delaware, which he described as a ‘slave state that fought beside the North.’ The Democrat added: ‘That’s only because we couldn’t figure out how to get to the South. There were a couple of states in the way.'”

Trump continued, “He said he didn’t want his children to grow up in a ‘racial jungle.’ Joe Biden drafted the 1994 crime bill which caused unfair sentencing disparities that devastated the Black community, Black families.”

In 1977, Biden gave a speech saying, “Unless we do something about this, my children are going to grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle with tensions having built so high that it is going to explode at some point.”

Trump also discussed how the black community appears to be embracing his campaign this time around.

“I got indicted a second time and a third time and a fourth time, and a lot of people said that that’s why the Black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I’m being discriminated against,” Trump explained.

“My mug shot, we’ve all seen the mug shot, and you know who embraced it more than anybody else? The Black population. You see Black people walking around with my mug shot, you know. They do shirts and they sell them for $19 apiece. It’s pretty amazing—millions by the way.”