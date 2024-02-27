WATCH: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Waves People’s Republic of China Flag at Manhattan Parade

by

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer waved a People’s Republic of China flag at a Manhattan parade on Sunday.

The flag waving occurred at the Lunar New Year parade in New York City’s Chinatown.

Schumer waved the flag moments after organizers played China’s national anthem over the loudspeakers.

National Review writer Jimmy Quinn wrote, “[Schumer] and other top New York politicians appeared onstage at a rally, preceding an annual parade in Manhattan’s Chinatown, alongside Huang Ping, a hard-line Chinese ambassador who publicly denies Beijing’s human-rights abuses, and Wu Xiaoming, a senior consular official linked to China’s secret police station in New York.”

Quinn also noted that New York Governor Kathy Hochul waved a PRC flag at last year’s parade — but appeared to avoid taking one during this year’s event.

Schumer took the flag that was being handed to Hochel.

The senator has not publicly commented on the incident.

Photo of author
Cassandra MacDonald

You can email Cassandra MacDonald here, and read more of Cassandra MacDonald's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.