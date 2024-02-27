WATCH: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Waves People’s Republic of China Flag at Manhattan Parade

S enate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer waved a People’s Republic of China flag at a Manhattan parade on Sunday.

The flag waving occurred at the Lunar New Year parade in New York City’s Chinatown.

Senator Chuck Schumer waved the People’s Republic of China flag at an event this past weekend: pic.twitter.com/DhF2teq1yY — TheBlaze (@theblaze) February 27, 2024

Schumer waved the flag moments after organizers played China’s national anthem over the loudspeakers.

New: Senator Chuck Schumer waved the People’s Republic of China flag onstage at a Lunar New Year event on Sunday. He and other top New York politicians appeared onstage at a rally, preceding an annual parade in Manhattan’s Chinatown, alongside Huang Ping, a hard-line Chinese… pic.twitter.com/seqf0RhOl0 — Jimmy Quinn (@james_t_quinn) February 26, 2024

National Review writer Jimmy Quinn wrote, “[Schumer] and other top New York politicians appeared onstage at a rally, preceding an annual parade in Manhattan’s Chinatown, alongside Huang Ping, a hard-line Chinese ambassador who publicly denies Beijing’s human-rights abuses, and Wu Xiaoming, a senior consular official linked to China’s secret police station in New York.”

Quinn also noted that New York Governor Kathy Hochul waved a PRC flag at last year’s parade — but appeared to avoid taking one during this year’s event.

Interestingly, that video did not include Hochul’s remarks to the crowd, during which she held and waved a PRC flag. I found that part of the ceremony in a different YouTube video, posted by an account that features videos of various NYC events: pic.twitter.com/AlnJRxC2da — Jimmy Quinn (@james_t_quinn) February 16, 2023

Schumer took the flag that was being handed to Hochel.

The senator has not publicly commented on the incident.