WATCH: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Calls on Democrats to Vote ‘Uncommitted’ in Michigan Primary to Protest Joe Biden

Democrat Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has called on members of her party to vote “uncommitted” instead of for Joe Biden in the upcoming Michigan primary.

Rep. Tlaib, who is Palestinian, has been expressing deep discontent with Biden and most of her party for supporting Israel.

In a video posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, by the Listen to Michigan campaign on Saturday, Tlaib said, “If you want us to be louder, then come here and vote uncommitted.”

NEW ENDORSEMENT: “If you want us to be louder, come here and vote uncommitted.” –@RashidaTlaib pic.twitter.com/8pxuUjq5QG — #ListenToMichigan (@Listen2michigan) February 17, 2024

“This is the way you can raise our voices, to make us even more visible,” Tlaib said. “Right now, we feel completely neglected — neglected and just unseen by our government.”

“Something that is a bullhorn to say enough is enough,” Tlaib said.

The progressive politician continued, “We don’t want a country that supports wars and bombs and destruction. We want to support life. We want to stand up for every single life killed in Gaza.”

Tlaib, of course, is pro-abortion, despite that statement.

The Michigan lawmaker was censured in November for her criticism of Israel in a video that also urged Democrats not to vote for Biden.

“Mr. President, the American people are not with you on this one,” Tlaib says in the video. “We will remember in 2024.”

The video flashed a message on screen saying, “Joe Biden supported the genocide of the Palestinian people. The American people won’t forget. Biden, support a cease-fire now. Or don’t count on us in 2024.”