WATCH: Male Student Who Identifies as Transgender Injures THREE Girls During Basketball Game — Causing Opposing Team to Forfeit

A male student in Massachusetts, who identifies as transgender, injured multiple girls during a basketball game on February 8.

The girls’ team from the Collegiate Charter School of Lowell ended up forfeiting the game against KIPP Academy after the biological male injured three female students.

The team’s coach made the decision to forfeit the game during halftime, according to a report from The Blaze.

“The bench was already depleted going into the game with the 12-player roster having four players unable to play,” the school said in a press release. “When the coach saw three more girls go down in the first half, leaving him with five players, he made the call to end the game early.”

The team was worried that additional injuries would impact their ability to compete in the playoffs.

“Once the third was injured, the remaining five expressed concern to him about continuing to play,” the press release continued. “The players feared getting injured and not being able to compete in the playoffs.”

Despite pulling the plug early, the school said it values “inclusivity and safety for all students.”

“We take the standards set by the [Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association] and our Board of Trustees seriously and strive to uphold them on and off the court,” the school continued. “We also follow the guidance from the MIAA and state laws regarding equity and access for all student-athletes.”

Swimmer and political commentator Riley Gaines posted a video of the game on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, “A man hitting a woman used to be called domestic abuse. Now it’s called brave.”

Trans-identified male player for Kipp Academy in MA injured 3 girls before half time causing Lowell Collegiate Charter School to forfeit. A man hitting a woman used to be called domestic abuse. Now it’s called brave. Who watches this & actually thinks this is “compassionate,… pic.twitter.com/ZLlqYH6iAs — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 19, 2024

According to reports, the male student (whose name has not been publicly released) is over six feet tall and has facial hair.