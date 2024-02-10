Watch Live: President Trump Will Speak at 2:00 PM ET at ‘Get Out the Vote Rally’ in South Carolina, Coverage Begins at 12:30 ET

As the South Carolina Republican primary race looms, President Donald Trump is destroying neoconservative candidate Nikki Haley.

The Gateway Pundit reported that a Tyson Group survey released last week found Trump is leading Haley 58 percent to 33 in Haley’s own backyard.

President Trump will hold “Get Out the Vote” rally on Saturday in Conway, SC, at Coastal Carolina University.

Trump announced the rally Monday night on Truth Social.

This has been a very exciting Primary Season. The Iowa Caucus was won in Record Fashion, actually doubling up on the previous Record Holder, Bob Dole, and likewise New Hampshire, where I had the honor of getting more votes than anybody in the History of the New Hampshire Primary, Republican or Democrat. Hopefully, we will continue this string of Victories in Nevada, the Virgin Islands, and then, South Carolina, where I’ll also be holding a Big Rally to thank the people and Elected Officials for their tremendous support. We will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Coverage begins at 12:30 pm Eastern with the President scheduled to speak at 2:00 pm Eastern: