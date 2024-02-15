WATCH LIVE NOW: President Trump to Speak at Rally in North Charleston, South Carolina at 7 PM ET

President Trump is holding a Get Out the Vote Rally rally tonight in North Charleston, South Carolina, ahead of the February 24 GOP Primary Election.

President Trump is expected to speak at 7 pm ET.

South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace and Senator Tim Scott are expected to speak tonight.

Speaking at the Trump rally tonight alongside @votetimscott ! pic.twitter.com/NiIkoXqCYU — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) February 14, 2024

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump is destroying Nikki Haley with more than double her support in her own home state, where she used to be governor.

Only 20% of likely GOP Primary voters say they are more likely to vote for Haley because she is from the state. Trump’s approval rating as president is more than 20 points higher than Nikki Haley’s approval rating as governor at 82% to 60%.

A massive crowd of supporters was seen lined up under the parking garage roughly an hour before the doors to the North Charleston Convention Center opened at 4 pm. According to Fox Carolina’s Justin Dougherty, some showed up 24 hours early to see President Trump speak!

President Trump supporters lined up to get into his rally in North Charleston. This 1st man in line tells me he got here at 7pm last night. @foxcarolinanews pic.twitter.com/BUxCVSPAEy — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) February 14, 2024

In contrast, as The Gateway Pundit recently reported, around ten people showed up last weekend to greet Nikki Haley as she arrived in South Carolina for her two-week bus tour.

This comes after landslide victories in the first four GOP Primaries in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and the Virgin Islands.

President Trump, all but officially, is the presumptive GOP Nominee, currently winning 63 delegates to Nikki Haley’s 17.

Watch live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network: