VIDEO: Measly Crowd Turn Out to See Nikki Haley’s Bus Arrive at South Carolina Stop including Grandma in a Lawn Chair

A measly crowd up to greet Nikki Haley’s bus as it arrived at a stop in South Carolina on Saturday including grandma in a lawn chair.

It’s not clear how many of those “supporters” were reporters or campaign workers.

Nikki recently launched her bus tour across South Carolina.

Nikki Haley’s bus has arrived in Newberry, S.C. It’s the first day of the 2-week South Carolina bus tour “The Beast of the Southeast”. It will include more than 30 stops pic.twitter.com/CJdadVVR12 — Nidia (@NidiaCavazosTV) February 10, 2024

It’s also not clear how many of these people are her Democrat fans.

The “Beast,” Nikki Haley’s new campaign bus, arrives in Newberry SC: pic.twitter.com/Ck3OCRKs1M — Dylan Wells (@dylanewells) February 10, 2024

Now contrast Nikki’s support with Trump’s supporters in South Carolina.

Nikki Haley wasted tons of donor dollars on a bus yet hardly anyone is there for her rally in South Carolina. Contrast that with how many people have already shown up for President Trump and he’s not even there yet. Haley is being obliterated by Trump.pic.twitter.com/5CC7aHahNr — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) February 10, 2024

The GOP establishment is tossing tens of millions of campaign dollars away on a candidate nobody wants.

What a waste.