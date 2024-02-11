VIDEO: Measly Crowd Turn Out to See Nikki Haley’s Bus Arrive at South Carolina Stop including Grandma in a Lawn Chair

by
Wild turnout of around 10 people greet Nikki Haley’s bus as it arrives in South Carolina for her two-week bus tour.

A measly crowd up to greet Nikki Haley’s bus as it arrived at a stop in South Carolina on Saturday including grandma in a lawn chair.

It’s not clear how many of those “supporters” were reporters or campaign workers.

Nikki recently launched her bus tour across South Carolina.

It’s also not clear how many of these people are her Democrat fans.

Now contrast Nikki’s support with Trump’s supporters in South Carolina.

The GOP establishment is tossing tens of millions of campaign dollars away on a candidate nobody wants.
What a waste.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

