WATCH: Female CNN Anchor is Left Speechless After Law Enforcement Analyst Explains Why Illegal Aliens Don’t Stay and Commit Crimes in Florida

A female CNN anchor was stunned into silence Friday morning after one of the network’s panelists revealed to her why illegals don’t stay and commit crimes in Florida.

As The Gateway Pundit’s Kristinn Taylor reported, New York City police released a video on Tuesday evening of a mob of illegals beating and kicking two New York City police officers near a migrant center at Times Square on Saturday night. The officers were injured in the attack but did not need to be hospitalized.

The illegals were then released without bail, and one was caught flipping off the cameras after leaving the courtroom. They have now reportedly fled to California.

During a segment on CNN This Morning, Jon Miller, a law enforcement analyst for the network, explained to hosts Erica Hill and Phil Mattingly how organized these violent criminal gangs are. He specifically noted the criminals’ long rap sheets and the fact they operate on mopeds and scooters.

He then revealed NYPD detectives shared with him why these illegals keep coming back to New York to commit crimes rather than staying in Florida, where they spend money. The reason is they would be held accountable and sentenced to prison in the Sunshine State.

This should have been an obvious truth to anyone, but Hill had no response. Mattingly then thanked Miller and ended the segment.

WATCH:

Relevant transcript: