WATCH: Female CNN Anchor is Left Speechless After Law Enforcement Analyst Explains Why Illegal Aliens Don’t Stay and Commit Crimes in Florida

A female CNN anchor was stunned into silence Friday morning after one of the network’s panelists revealed to her why illegals don’t stay and commit crimes in Florida.
As The Gateway Pundit’s Kristinn Taylor reported, New York City police released a video on Tuesday evening of a mob of illegals beating and kicking two New York City police officers near a migrant center at Times Square on Saturday night. The officers were injured in the attack but did not need to be hospitalized.
The illegals were then released without bail, and one was caught flipping off the cameras after leaving the courtroom. They have now reportedly fled to California.
During a segment on CNN This Morning, Jon Miller, a law enforcement analyst for the network, explained to hosts Erica Hill and Phil Mattingly how organized these violent criminal gangs are. He specifically noted the criminals’ long rap sheets and the fact they operate on mopeds and scooters.
He then revealed NYPD detectives shared with him why these illegals keep coming back to New York to commit crimes rather than staying in Florida, where they spend money. The reason is they would be held accountable and sentenced to prison in the Sunshine State.
This should have been an obvious truth to anyone, but Hill had no response. Mattingly then thanked Miller and ended the segment.
WATCH:
Relevant transcript:
Miller: These individuals, I went over their rap sheets yesterday, multiple charges, grand larceny, robbery, attempted robbery, grand larceny, grand larceny. This particular crew operated on mopeds and scooters. They were doing organized retail theft, they were doing snatches on the street. iPhones, iPads, clothing, so on and so forth. One of them that they are still seeking has ten charges in one day because he’s part of a pattern that’s been going on.
And I’m looking at the dates that their arrests started, which is probably close to when they got here. They’ve only been here a couple of months. So what the detectives are telling me is they have crews here that operate in New York, do all their stealing, then go to Florida to spend the money and come back, and I’m like, “Why don’t they just stay and steal in Florida?” They said, “Because there you go to jail.”
Hill: Oh..(silence)
(The entire desk is silent for a moment)
Mattingly: Very important. Keep us posted.