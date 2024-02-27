MAJORITY of Americans WANT a Border Wall for First Time in History – And All It Took was 3 Years of Joe Biden’s Open Borders and 10 Million Illegal Migrants

For three years now we have witnessed Joe Biden’s intentional destruction of America on a daily basis. His failed economic policies, overspending, foreign policy nightmares, and persecution of his political opposition are only overshadowed by his open border policies that have allowed over 10 million illegal aliens to walk across the open US border with Mexico into the United States and immediate government benefits.

No country in history can survive with open borders and the annual invasion of millions of unknown and undocumented aliens invading their country.

According to the House Committee on Homeland Security, the massive cost to house and take care of illegal aliens and so-called asylum seekers inside the US is $451 billion.

Jeff Rainforth is covering the apocalyptic destruction of our country in real-time. Jeff has been reporting from the border for weeks now.

In a recent report on the absolute chaos at the border, Jeff filmed hundreds of illegals from Africa and Syria storming the border through a hole by the cartels.

Now, after three years of complete border chaos, a majority of Americans support a border wall on the US southern border with Mexico.

Charlie Spierling at The Daily Mail reported:

A new poll shows that the majority of Americans now support a wall on the southern border, as the issue of illegal immigration intensifies ahead of the 2024 election. A Monmouth poll released Monday shows that 53 percent of Americans now support building a wall on the southern border with Mexico. Forty-six percent still oppose it. Four years ago, in a 2019 poll, only 42 percent of Americans supported the idea. The poll shows that 86 percent of Republicans support a border wall, but also 58 percent of Independents. Only 17 percent of Democrats support the idea. The poll also shows that 84 percent of voters see illegal immigration as a very serious or somewhat serious issue, a number that has grown significantly since 2019.

Maybe this explains why Democrats are rushing Old Joe Biden down to the border this week for the first time to pretend like he cares about open borders.

At this point, the left’s political stunt at the border is infuriating.

If Democrats are able to steal the election in 2024 this country is finished.