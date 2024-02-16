Was Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Working with CIA? Top Aid of Putin Critic Was Caught on Video Requesting $10-20 Million from British Spy to Launch Revolution (VIDEO)

Top Alexei Navalny aide plotting a coup with British spies for $10 million.

As reported earlier by Kristinn Taylor, Russian democracy activist Alexei Navalny, 47, reportedly died in a Soviet era gulag located north of the Arctic Circle on Friday, according to the Russian prison authority. Navalny leaves behind his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, and their two children.

Navalny organized anti-government demonstrations and ran for office to advocate reforms against corruption in Russia, and against President Vladimir Putin and his government.

Alexei Navalny in a prison. Photo: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

In 2021 Navalny was ordered to prison for 2.5 years.

Navalny reportedly fell ill and died while taking a walk. Navalny’s wife and lawyers are awaiting confirmation of his death. Navalny was an opponent of Russian President Vladmir Putin and had been persecuted for decades, poisoned and jailed.

Earlier today George Papadopoulos tweeted out the inconvenient video of Navalny plotting a revolution with the help of British spies through a top aide.

Papadopoulos writes:

It’s horrific when a political opponent dies in jail.

But it’s also never good to be caught on camera attempting a coup in your country with a foreign intel service.

Navalny in this video is asking MI6 Officer James William Thomas Ford for $10-20 Million a year to start a color revolution in Russia.

This is why he was arrested. And has major implications especially in light of the CIA and MI6 sabotaging the Trump administration.

Russia and the U.S. are more alike than you think. Sadly.

Although Papadopoulos says the man in the video is Navalny, RT reports that the footage, recorded in the early 2010s, is of a close associate of Navalny, Vladimir Ashurkov.

The tape, which was first reported by RT television on Monday, is said to have been filmed by the Federal Security Service (FSB) sometime in 2012 and allegedly shows a meeting between Vladimir Ashurkov and an employee of the British Embassy in Moscow. Ashurkov is the executive director of the FBK, Alexey Navalny’s anti-corruption organization.

DC Draino asked the obvious follow-up question: “So, was Navalny also working with the CIA?”

 

