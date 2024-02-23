Thank goodness for woke AI, without it we would never have known that George Washington was actually black.

Google’s AI chatbot “Gemini” is getting destroyed online after reports show it generates historically inaccurate diverse images. The Gateway Pundit previously reported,

The New York Post reported the bizarre results came after simple prompts by users, including from the paper itself. As NBC News notes, Google announced its “next-generation” AI model, Gemini 1.5, last week, claiming was its most capable yet. Unless they were talking about peak wokeness, this was a clear misjudgment. In addition to the Founding Fathers, the images include female and black popes, black Vikings, Nazis of different races, and Asian female hockey players. X users, including owner Elon Musk, responded with humorous posts roasting Google Gemini for its absurd wokeness. The backlash was so brutal that now Google has now paused the chatbot and vowed to release an “improved version” in the future. We’re already working to address recent issues with Gemini’s image generation feature. While we do this, we’re going to pause the image generation of people and will re-release an improved version soon. https://t.co/SLxYPGoqOZ — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) February 22, 2024

Don’t worry though, there is no anti-white agenda and the replacement theory is a total unsubstantiated myth. Nothing to see here.