Victor Reacts: Woke AI Makes Everyone Black (VIDEO)

by

Thank goodness for woke AI, without it we would never have known that George Washington was actually black.

Google’s AI chatbot “Gemini” is getting destroyed online after reports show it generates historically inaccurate diverse images. The Gateway Pundit previously reported,

The New York Post reported the bizarre results came after simple prompts by users, including from the paper itself.

As NBC News notes, Google announced its “next-generation” AI model, Gemini 1.5, last week, claiming was its most capable yet. Unless they were talking about peak wokeness, this was a clear misjudgment.

In addition to the Founding Fathers, the images include female and black popes, black Vikings, Nazis of different races, and Asian female hockey players.

X users, including owner Elon Musk, responded with humorous posts roasting Google Gemini for its absurd wokeness.

The backlash was so brutal that now Google has now paused the chatbot and vowed to release an “improved version” in the future.

Don’t worry though, there is no anti-white agenda and the replacement theory is a total unsubstantiated myth. Nothing to see here.

Photo of author
Victor Nieves
Victor Nieves is a unique voice in politics. As an experienced conservative content creator and commentator, he has built an audience of over 400 thousand followers on social media platforms. Victor is the author of the book "Conservative Prudence." He is also the host of “The Victor Nieves Show” podcast. His content has been viewed by hundreds of millions worldwide and featured on cable news, and radio stations across the country.

You can email Victor Nieves here, and read more of Victor Nieves's articles here.

 

