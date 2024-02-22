Absurdly Woke Google Gemini Gets Roasted By Elon Musk and Conservatives For Spitting Out ‘Diverse’ Images of the Founding Fathers, Popes, and More

Google’s highly-touted AI chatbot Gemini is getting destroyed by social media users, including Elon Musk, after its image generator spat out a series of “diverse” yet inaccurate pictures of America’s Founding Fathers, popes, and more.

The New York Post reported the bizarre results came after simple prompts by users, including from the paper itself.

As NBC News notes, Google announced its “next-generation” AI model, Gemini 1.5, last week, claiming was its most capable yet. Unless they were talking about peak wokeness, this was a clear misjudgment.

In addition to the Founding Fathers, the images include female and black popes, black Vikings, Nazis of different races, and Asian female hockey players.

X users, including owner Elon Musk, responded with humorous posts roasting Google Gemini for its absurd wokeness.

Here is the clown in charge of Google Gemini. What kind of person would fanboy over Joe Biden and Kamal Harris like this?

The backlash was so brutal that now Google has now paused the chatbot and vowed to release an “improved version” in the future.

Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

