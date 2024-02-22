Google’s highly-touted AI chatbot Gemini is getting destroyed by social media users, including Elon Musk, after its image generator spat out a series of “diverse” yet inaccurate pictures of America’s Founding Fathers, popes, and more.

The New York Post reported the bizarre results came after simple prompts by users, including from the paper itself.

As NBC News notes, Google announced its “next-generation” AI model, Gemini 1.5, last week, claiming was its most capable yet. Unless they were talking about peak wokeness, this was a clear misjudgment.

In addition to the Founding Fathers, the images include female and black popes, black Vikings, Nazis of different races, and Asian female hockey players.

X users, including owner Elon Musk, responded with humorous posts roasting Google Gemini for its absurd wokeness.

I asked Google Gemini to depict images of famous African Americans. pic.twitter.com/b0aEc25ezJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 21, 2024

In Google Gemini’s defense, I just asked it to show me a photo of the best Supreme Court Justice and it generated a picture of a black guy. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 22, 2024

dude im sorry @elonmusk but Google Gemini is may more hilarious than Grok fun mode pic.twitter.com/0ameNgBj0r — Tim Pool (@Timcast) February 22, 2024

I can’t believe Gemini made these unfair pics of Truedough pic.twitter.com/FNsH9Jnl8d — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2024

When you ask Google Gemini to generate a white guy pic.twitter.com/l34lDmw6m7 — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) February 22, 2024

I asked Gemini to make an image of a American president pic.twitter.com/2lXjbOlI7I — Mr. Bigglesworth (@Twitermytweet) February 22, 2024

I asked Gemini to show me a picture of a black woman and it only gave me this: pic.twitter.com/JA4bBblePS — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) February 22, 2024

I asked Google Gemini to show me where the President lives. pic.twitter.com/r0jUc2SXaf — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) February 22, 2024

THAT GOOGLE GEMINI IS OUT OF CONTROL!!! pic.twitter.com/4iQGCRkbWw — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) February 22, 2024

Here is the clown in charge of Google Gemini. What kind of person would fanboy over Joe Biden and Kamal Harris like this?

This man is the product manager in charge of Gemini, Google’s new AI model: pic.twitter.com/f9MnXqoPIQ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 22, 2024

The backlash was so brutal that now Google has now paused the chatbot and vowed to release an “improved version” in the future.