Victor Reacts: A Story on Repeat. Lakewood Church Shooter was Transgender Immigrant (VIDEO)

In the latest addition to an ever-growing list of examples, another transgender shooter targeted Christians.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit,

Authorities have identified the shooter as Genesse Ivonne Moreno, a 36-year-old transgender immigrant from El Salvador, according to multiple independent sources speaking to KHOU 11 Jeremy Rogalski. Moreno, who has a criminal history stretching back to 2005, was previously known as Jeffery Escalante, based on records from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Past arrests paint a troubling picture, encompassing a range of offenses including failure to stop and give information, assault of a public servant, assault causing bodily injury, forgery, possession of marijuana, theft, evading arrest, and unlawful carrying of a weapon. The church was transitioning between services and gearing up for a Spanish language service when the attack happened. Two off-duty officers, a 28-year-old from the Houston Police Department and a 38-year-old Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission agent, both with under five years of service, confronted the shooter.

How many times more times will this have to happen before society faces the uncomfortable truth that this is a severe mental illness? Christians are being targeted time and time again while the media vilifies them as public enemy number one.

The collective insanity must stop.