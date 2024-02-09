Victor Reacts: Invoke the 25th Amendment Now!

There has never been a more appropriate time to invoke the 25th Amendment than right now.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit, Joe Biden’s severe mental deficiency appears to have gotten him off the hook.

Special Counsel Robert Hur on Thursday released a 345-page report on Biden’s stolen classified documents investigation. Joe Biden STOLE SCIF-designated classified documents and improperly stored them at the Penn Biden Center, his Delaware garage, his Virginia home, and his lawyer’s Boston office. At least 5 White House aides, including former White House Counsel Dana Remus were involved in Biden’s classified documents scandal. Hur found that Joe Biden “willfully retained” classified information, however, he decided not to charge him. Hur said there is evidence Biden retained classified notebooks, “knowing he was not allowed to do so.” The Justice Department defended not bringing charges against Biden because he’s a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

If the so-called leader of the free world is avoiding criminal charges because he is too mentally inept to be held responsible, it is time to invoke the 25th amendment.

25th Amendment section 4: “Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”

A vote for Joe Biden is not only a terrible risk to our national security, but it is a direct vote for continued elder abuse of a man who doesn’t even know he if he is President or Vice President.