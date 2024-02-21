Victor Reacts: Free Taxpayer Money for Illegal Aliens? (VIDEO)

This is what it looks like when a government hates its own people. They extort citizens out of their hard earned money and then redistribute it to illegal aliens.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit, illegal aliens could be eligible for up to $10,000 in prepaid debit cards.

Illegal immigrants who land in New York City are now reportedly going to receive debit cards that are worth up to $10,000. This is madness. Is there any wonder why so many of these folks want to go to the Big Apple? They already get free hotel rooms and free meals. What could they possibly need $10,000 a month for? Have you questioned how so many of these folks are able to buy motorized scooters? Wonder no more.

The city of New York is crumbling under the weight of their own decisions and so-called sanctuary status. In a time when citizens are struggling to make ends meet and living paycheck to paycheck their hard earned dollars are being forcefully redistributed to illegals.

Given that the cash cards reportedly require no ID check, and have no restrictions or anti-fraud measures what would stop someone from simply identifying as an illegal alien to receive the money? This will simply continue to incentivize more and more illegal immigration and American citizens will suffer.