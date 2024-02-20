REPORT: Illegal Border Crossers in New York City to Receive Debit Cards Worth up to $10,000 EACH

Illegal immigrants who land in New York City are now reportedly going to receive debit cards that are worth up to $10,000. This is madness.

Is there any wonder why so many of these folks want to go to the Big Apple? They already get free hotel rooms and free meals. What could they possibly need $10,000 a month for?

Have you questioned how so many of these folks are able to buy motorized scooters? Wonder no more.

The New York Post reports:

Inside Mayor Adams’ migrant debit card boondoggle — no-bid bank gets $50 million, border crossers up to $10,000 each It takes money to make money, as the old saying goes, and, apparently, it also takes money — as much as $53 million — to give money away. Earlier this month, The Post broke the story that Mayor Adams is giving out pre-paid cash cards to migrants. Unusually for the mayor, Adams didn’t publicize this story himself, and his administration has for nearly a month failed to correct several public misperceptions about it. One misperception is that the program allows the city to give out just $50 million to migrants. No wonder the mayor has been reticent. This debit-card program — if you read the actual contract — has the potential to become an open-ended, multi-billion-dollar Bermuda Triangle of disappearing, untraceable cash, used for any purpose. It will give migrants up to $10,000 each in taxpayer money with no ID check, no restrictions and no fraud control.

Total insanity.

@NYCMayor is giving out debit cards to illegal immigrants up to $10,000 each in taxpayer money with no ID check, no restrictions and no fraud control.

Why are we distributing untraceable global cash to unidentifiable people in droves?

https://t.co/TTAp7cIFGg — Manhattan Mingle (@ManhattanMingle) February 20, 2024

When I told people this is what was going on, they didn't believe me. https://t.co/ZA4Kd1TNYc — Queens Crapper (@QueensCrapper) February 19, 2024

"Mayor Adams’ migrant debit card boondoggle — no-bid bank gets $50 million, border crossers up to $10,000 each". corruption on an industrial scale, never seen before — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) February 20, 2024

This is only going to incentivize more illegal immigration. Who wouldn’t want ten grand?