Victor Reacts: Fools Love Affair, Fani Willis and Head Prosecutor Admit to Sexual Relationship (VIDEO)

How stupid does she think you are? The rogue Fulton County DA, Fani Willis claims that there is no conflict of interest while admitting that she has a sexual relationship with the man she hired to go after Donald Trump.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit,

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis admitted she is having a sexual relationship with Nathan Wade, the top prosecutor she hired to handle Trump’s RICO case. Willis acknowledged the improper relationship with her paramour in a 176-page court filing on Friday in response to a motion filed by Trump’s co-defendant Michael Roman alleging misconduct. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fani Willis “financially benefited” from a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade. A motion was previously filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County on behalf of defendant Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign official who was hit with 7 counts in Fani Willis’ RICO case The filing claims Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor hired to go after Trump, paid for luxury vacations he took with Fani Willis to Napa Valley and a cruise in the Caribbean – and used money from Fulton County to pay for their out-of-town escapades. “County records show that Wade, who has played a prominent role in the election interference case, has been paid nearly $654,000 in legal fees since January 2022. The DA authorizes his compensation.” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

If this is not a conflict of interest than what would be? This is yet another example of the anti-Trump witch-hunts being proven to be an absolute sham. This is not about justice, it is about personal enrichment and abusing the system to target your political opponent. Behavior like this is a staple of a corrupt, failed state.

President Trump stated, “Fani Willis, the D.A. of Fulton County, just admitted to having a sexual relationship with the Prosecutor she, in consultation with the White House and DOJ, appointed to “GET PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.” By going after the most high level person, and the Republican Nominee, she was able to get her “lover” much more money, almost a Million Dollars, than she would be able to get for the prosecution of any other person or individual. THAT MEANS THAT THIS SCAM IS TOTALLY DISCREDITED & OVER!”