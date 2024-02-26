UPDATE: U.S. Air Force Member Who Sets Himself on Fire Outside Israeli Embassy in D.C., Chanting ‘Free Palestine,’ Has Been Identified — Reportedly Dies After Tragic Event (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that an active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force carried out a shocking act of self-immolation outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, according to officials from the Air Force and local law enforcement.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) arrived at the scene on the 3500 block of International Drive, NW, after being called to assist the United States Secret Service at around 1:00 p.m. local time.

A statement from the MPD stated, “An individual set themselves on fire in front of an embassy in the block.”

#Incident: MPD responded to the 3500 block of International Drive, NW, at approximately 1:00 p.m., to assist the United States Secret Service after an individual set themselves on fire in front of an embassy in the block. (1/3) — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 25, 2024

The man, who was later identified as Aaron Bushnell, was transported to a local hospital by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services and was in critical condition, according to DC authorities.

“MPD’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) has also been requested to scene in reference to a suspicious vehicle that may be connected to the individual. This remains an active investigation at this time,” MPD wrote.

MPD’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) has also been requested to scene in reference to a suspicious vehicle that may be connected to the individual. This remains an active investigation at this time. (3/3) — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 25, 2024

Later updates confirmed that the vehicle was cleared without the discovery of hazardous materials.

What happened outside Israel Embassy in Washington DC: Secret Service spokesperson told ⁦⁦@Suntimes⁩ “Looks like someone attempted to set themselves on fire. DC Fire running point. Crews are searching his vehicle as a precaution” pic.twitter.com/dTKDNqtwEW — Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) February 25, 2024

The act of self-immolation was livestreamed on Twitch, according to citizen reporter Talia Jane.

2 hours after the stream, video had 40 views (no other videos) and the account had no followers, then an hour later this is what it looked like before Twitch took it down: pic.twitter.com/zM9crZs0rV — Talia Jane ❤️‍ (@taliaotg) February 26, 2024

Talia was able to obtain a copy of the video, and it was posted on X with the permission of Aaron Bushnell’s family.

In the video, Bushnell, dressed in military uniform, said, “I am an active duty member of the United States Air Force, and I will no longer be complicit in genocide. I’m about to engage in an extreme act of protest. But, compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonizers, it’s not extreme at all. This is what our ruling class has decided will be normal.”

He then set himself on fire, shouting “Free Palestine.”

As Bushnell burned, one officer called out for help while another, gun drawn, ordered Bushnell to the ground. It took three fire extinguishers and the arrival of EMTs to quench the flames.

Despite their efforts, Talia Jane later reported that Bushnell succumbed to his injuries, marking a tragic end to his protest.