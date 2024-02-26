UPDATE: U.S. Air Force Member Who Sets Himself on Fire Outside Israeli Embassy in D.C., Chanting ‘Free Palestine,’ Has Been Identified — Reportedly Dies After Tragic Event (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

by
Photo: Aaron Bushnell, an active member of the U.S. Air Force, sets himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington. (Talia Jane/X)

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that an active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force carried out a shocking act of self-immolation outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, according to officials from the Air Force and local law enforcement.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) arrived at the scene on the 3500 block of International Drive, NW, after being called to assist the United States Secret Service at around 1:00 p.m. local time.

A statement from the MPD stated, “An individual set themselves on fire in front of an embassy in the block.”

The man, who was later identified as Aaron Bushnell, was transported to a local hospital by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services and was in critical condition, according to DC authorities.

“MPD’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) has also been requested to scene in reference to a suspicious vehicle that may be connected to the individual. This remains an active investigation at this time,” MPD wrote.

Later updates confirmed that the vehicle was cleared without the discovery of hazardous materials.

The act of self-immolation was livestreamed on Twitch, according to citizen reporter Talia Jane.

Talia was able to obtain a copy of the video, and it was posted on X with the permission of Aaron Bushnell’s family.

In the video, Bushnell, dressed in military uniform, said, “I am an active duty member of the United States Air Force, and I will no longer be complicit in genocide. I’m about to engage in an extreme act of protest. But, compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonizers, it’s not extreme at all. This is what our ruling class has decided will be normal.”

He then set himself on fire, shouting “Free Palestine.”

As Bushnell burned, one officer called out for help while another, gun drawn, ordered Bushnell to the ground. It took three fire extinguishers and the arrival of EMTs to quench the flames.

Despite their efforts, Talia Jane later reported that Bushnell succumbed to his injuries, marking a tragic end to his protest.

WATCH: (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

