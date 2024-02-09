UPDATE: New York City Police Identify and Arrest Migrant Youth Who Shot Tourist During Robbery in Midtown Manhattan and then Opened Fire on Law Enforcement

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, there is a manhunt on for a migrant teen who shot and gravely wounded a tourist in Midtown Manhattan before aiming at law enforcement in New York City Thursday. Now, police have officially identified and arrested the alleged perpetrator.

CBS New York reports that 15-year-old Jesus Alejandro Rivas Figueroa from Venezuela was taken into custody by US Marshals in Yonkers after a nearly day-long manhunt following the shooting. Police are expected to reveal more at a press conference later today.

During a press conference earlier Friday afternoon, NYPD Chief John Chell identified the shooter and noted he resides in a temporary shelter on the Upper West Side. He also said Figueroa is also suspected in a robbery in the Bronx on Jan. 27 and another incident in Manhattan when shots were fired.

Rivas Figueroa arrived in the United States in September 2023, but Chell would not say whether he entered illegally.

VIDEO:

Watch as @NYPDChiefPatrol, John Chell makes a law enforcement announcement on an ongoing investigation. https://t.co/ClNiCcafdG — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 9, 2024

The two other suspects are 15 and 16 years of age. Chell said both were apprehended, and police are trying to determine “what role, if any,” they played in the shooting. Fox News revealed the 15-year-old was released without charges.

TGP previously reported three individuals entered JD Sports and started stealing items on the second floor. Two of the three suspects, including a teen who lives at a nearby migrant shelter, were later confronted by a female security guard in the lobby.

Police say the security guard yanked a bag of stolen merchandise from one of the suspects, who was wearing all white at the time. The youth (now identified as Figueroa) in all white then fired toward the security guard but instead shot a 37-year-old Brazilian visiting the Big Apple in the leg.

She barricaded herself inside a storage room before she was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. There have been no further updates on her at this point.

The gunman proceeded to race down a busy West 47th Street toward Sixth Avenue and fired two shots at a pursuing officer. The cop, fortunately, was not hit and did not return fire.

The shooter then escaped into the 49th Street subway station. A $13,500 reward had been released for information leading to Figueroa’s arrest.

NOTE: A previous report from ABC News incorrectly stated the gunman was from Colombia, which TGP cited in the original story.