NEW YORK HELL: Migrant Youth Shoots Innocent Tourist During Robbery Then Opens Fire on Law Enforcement in Middle of Busy Street – Manhunt Underway (VIDEO)

New York, New York – A manhunt is underway for a teenage migrant shoplifter from Colombia who shot and gravely wounded a tourist before aiming at law enforcement.

ABC News reported that at around 7:15 P.M. Thursday, three individuals entered JD Sports and started stealing items on the second floor. Two of the three suspects, including a teen who lives at a nearby migrant shelter, were later confronted by a female security guard in the lobby.

Police say the security guard yanked a bag of stolen merchandise from one of the suspects who was wearing all white at the time.

The youth in all white then fired toward the security guard, but instead shot a 37-year-old Brazilian visiting the Big Apple in the leg.

WATCH:

The tourist then barricaded herself inside a storage room before she was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

According to the New York Post, two of the suspects, including the gunman, ran out of the store while a third stayed behind. Cops patrolling the area near West 46th Street and Seventh Avenue followed the suspects and captured one of them, a 15-year-old boy. The youth resides at the nearby Stewart Hotel, which was turned into a migrant shelter courtesy of far-left NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

He was later released after being taken in for questioning, according to ABC News.

The gunman proceeded to race down a busy West 47th Street toward Sixth Avenue and fired two shots at a pursuing officer according to NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell. The cop, fortunately, was not hit and did not return fire.

Chell revealed the shooter then escaped into the 49th Street subway station. The pair of suspects left behind a trail of clothes at West 48th Street and Sixth Avenue.

A 13,500 reward has been released for information leading to the Colombian migrant’s arrest for attempted murder. People with information regarding the incident are encouraged to call 1-800-267-7468 or 1-800-577-8477.