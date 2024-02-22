University Police Suspend Investigation into Riley Gaines’ Hostage for Ransom Incident Citing Lack of Evidence, Despite Video

The San Francisco State University (SFSU) Police Department has suspended its investigation into the alleged assault and hostage for ransom incident involving former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines. The department has deemed the charges “unfounded” despite video evidence suggesting otherwise.

In April 2023, Gaines, a former swimming champion and advocate for women’s sports, was ambushed and physically assaulted by a mob of trans activists after giving a speech on protecting women’s sports at San Francisco State University (SFSU).

The incident left her barricaded on the third floor of a building for almost three hours. The activists demanded money for her release.

One of the activists can be heard in the video saying, “Tell her to pay us, and then she can go… $10 bucks each.”

Protesters are still gathered in the hallways at 9:50 p.m. Chris Trudell, Assistant Dean of Students addresses the crowds concern about allowing @TPUSA on campus. #SFSTATE pic.twitter.com/6J1tW9yI3B — Golden Gate Xpress (@GGXnews) April 7, 2023

Gaines took to Twitter to voice her experience, stating, “The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU…I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man. This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces. Still only further assures me I’m doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder.”

The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU…I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man. This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces. Still only further assures me I’m doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder. ️ pic.twitter.com/uJW3x9RERf — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 7, 2023

Gaines was escorted from the venue by police while being followed by an aggressive crowd, with one individual confronting her with derogatory language, “f**king b**ch,” and chants about trans rights.

Gaines, who is the director of the Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute and the host of “Gaines for Girls” podcast on Outkick, followed up with the SFSU Police Department to inquire about the status of her case.

According to emails reviewed by Fox News, the police department’s response indicated that the case had been suspended pending further leads and requested additional evidence from Gaines.

Gaines was informed that the case was suspended due to a lack of evidence. This response came despite Gaines having provided an extensive account of the events to the police, including participating in a lengthy interview shortly after the incident.

“We talked for multiple hours. I told them over and over and over and over and over again what had happened, which, all the while, both of the officers that I was talking to were there, so it is not like they didn’t know what happened,” Gaines told Fox News.

Gaines has criticized the police department’s handling of the case, noting a disconnect between her experiences and the department’s conclusions. She recounted a chaotic scene during the attack, emphasizing the disorienting effect of the protesters’ actions.

“They were everything under the sun,” she said. “Women, men, men dressed as women, women dressed as men — and everything in between, which is why it was so disorienting.”

“These people turned the lights off, flickered the lights for a bit, which I imagine was done entirely strategically,” she explained. “I was confused and trying to make sense of what was happening.”

The activist also revealed that negotiations took place outside the room she was barricaded in, with protesters demanding payment for her release. Although San Francisco Police eventually intervened, Gaines expressed concerns over the precedent set by suspending the investigation, fearing it may encourage similar incidents against individuals advocating for women’s rights.