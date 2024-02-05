TUCKER CARLSON IN MOSCOW: Potential Interview With Russian President Putin Has Liberals and RINOs in a Meltdown (Watch)

by

Tucker Carlson has been in Russia for a few days, now, and the potential for an interview with the ‘official boogeyman of the west’, Russian President Vladimir Putin, is driving liberals, Rinos and Ukraine shills into a frenzy.

TGP’s Jim Hoft reported on it in Tucker Carlson Spotted in Moscow, Russia Amid Speculation of Upcoming Vladimir Putin Interview.

If the Tucker-Putin interview indeed happens, it will be a massive breach of the gate-keeping by western Globalist mass media that prevents its citizens from having access to information.

No wonder rabidly pro Ukraine shills are foaming at the mouth. Take a look at some of the ‘warmongers, shitlibs and war porn enthusiasts’.

Not everyone is mad at it, of course, most level-headed people welcome it. Democratic party Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s reaction: ‘The legacy media is in shambles because we’ve caught on to their lies and propaganda’.

Meanwhile, in Moscow, Tucker stops to chat with a Russian friend, does not deny intention of interviewing Putin: ‘We’ll see…’

There are those who worry about the unhinged Joe Biden administration’s reaction. Last time Tucker attempted to interview Putin, the NSA started spying and leaking on him.

Read more:

Tucker Carlson Spotted in Moscow, Russia Amid Speculation of Upcoming Vladimir Putin Interview

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Paul Serran

You can email Paul Serran here, and read more of Paul Serran's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.