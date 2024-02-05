TUCKER CARLSON IN MOSCOW: Potential Interview With Russian President Putin Has Liberals and RINOs in a Meltdown (Watch)

Tucker Carlson has been in Russia for a few days, now, and the potential for an interview with the ‘official boogeyman of the west’, Russian President Vladimir Putin, is driving liberals, Rinos and Ukraine shills into a frenzy.

TGP’s Jim Hoft reported on it in Tucker Carlson Spotted in Moscow, Russia Amid Speculation of Upcoming Vladimir Putin Interview.

If the Tucker-Putin interview indeed happens, it will be a massive breach of the gate-keeping by western Globalist mass media that prevents its citizens from having access to information.

No wonder rabidly pro Ukraine shills are foaming at the mouth. Take a look at some of the ‘warmongers, shitlibs and war porn enthusiasts’.

Not everyone is mad at it, of course, most level-headed people welcome it. Democratic party Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s reaction: ‘The legacy media is in shambles because we’ve caught on to their lies and propaganda’.

Meanwhile, in Moscow, Tucker stops to chat with a Russian friend, does not deny intention of interviewing Putin: ‘We’ll see…’

There are those who worry about the unhinged Joe Biden administration’s reaction. Last time Tucker attempted to interview Putin, the NSA started spying and leaking on him.

FLASHBACK: Last time Tucker Carlson tried to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin, he says the NSA under the Biden Administration was spying on his Emails and leaked them to media. pic.twitter.com/9OYS13ZJbh — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 4, 2024

Read more: