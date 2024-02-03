Tucker Carlson Spotted in Moscow, Russia Amid Speculation of Upcoming Vladimir Putin Interview

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been spotted in Moscow, amidst swirling speculation that he is in Russia to interview President Vladimir Putin.

Tucker Carlson has been in Moscow for the past three days, according to Russia’s Mash outlet. Tucker was spotted at the Bolshoi Theatre on Saturday.

This development comes after Carlson’s repeated assertions that his efforts to secure a high-profile interview with Putin were previously derailed by U.S. government intervention.

In 2021, the former Fox News host claimed that the National Security Agency (NSA) had intercepted his communications, a move he asserted was aimed at undermining his show’s success and silencing his critical voice against the Biden regime.

Tucker told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that he was contacted by a journalist over who informed him that the NSA leaked his emails to the media.

The point of the leaks is to get Tucker Carlson’s highly popular Fox News show cancelled, according to the whistleblower.

“They’re not allowed to spy on American citizens, they are,” Tucker said adding that it’s “shocking” that he is being targeted for criticizing the Biden Administration.

“This is stuff of banana republics and third world countries,” Bartiromo said.

NSA officials said that Tucker was not a “target” of an investigation but as we suspected, the NSA spied on Tucker by “incidentally collecting” his communications while ‘targeting’ someone else.

A new NSA review confirms Tucker Carlson was “unmasked” – and of course the agency is maintaining they never “targeted” Tucker.

“For the NSA to unmask Tucker Carlson or any journalist attempting to secure a newsworthy interview is entirely unacceptable and raises serious questions about their activities as well as their original denial, which was wildly misleading,” a Fox News spokesperson told The Record.

In another interview, Carlson shared the details:

“The NSA broke into my signal account, which I didn’t know they could do,” he previously said.

‘”I got a call from somebody in Washington. This person said: ‘Are you gonna come to Washington anytime soon?’ Yeah. Actually, I’m gonna be up in a week, meet me Sunday morning.”

“So I go, and this person’s like: ‘Are you planning a trip to go see Putin?’ And I was like, ‘how would you know that?’ I haven’t told anybody. I mean anybody. Not my brother. Not my wife, nobody.”

“How would you know that? ‘Because NSA pulled your text with this other person you were texting.'”

BREAKING: Tucker Carlson reportedly spotted in Moscow, Russia as speculation swirls that he will be interviewing Vladimir Putin. Carlson said he previously planned on interviewing Putin until he found out the U.S. government was spying on him. "The NSA broke into my signal… pic.twitter.com/MahlBIDEFa — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 3, 2024

As of now, neither Carlson nor his team have confirmed the purpose of his visit to Moscow, and there has been no official statement from the Kremlin regarding the interview. The world eagerly awaits to see if the speculation holds true and what revelations such an interview might bring to the international stage.