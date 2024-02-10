Trump South Carolina Crowd Erupts in Loud “F*** Joe Biden!” Chants as Protesters Removed From Rally (Video)

As protesters were being led out of President Trump’s rally in South Carolina Saturday afternoon, a raucous chant of “F*** Joe Biden!” rang out from the 3,000 strong crowd of college students and older supporters at the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina College in Conway.

As TGP reported earlier, the thousands of Trump supporters lined up for the rally were fired up and chanting “We love Trump!” and “Build the wall!” as they waited on line.

President Trump pauses his speech as supporters heckle protesters with chants of “F*** Joe Biden” at a rally in Conway, South Carolina, screen image via Laura Loomer, X Twitter, February 10, 2024.
Supporters of President Trump chant “F*** Joe Biden!” as protesters are led out of a campaign rally in Conway, South Carolina, screen image via RSBN, X Twitter, February 10, 2024.

Trump acknowledged his supporters but did not comment on the profane chant, saying, “Alright, thank you very much. Just, a little interlude. You know, that used to happen all the time, now it doesn’t happen too much. You know, I used to say to people, ‘You go get them. You go get them.’ And then I got sued, so I said what the hell, so now I say ‘please treat them kindly,’ this way I don’t get sued. Please treat them kindly, they’re lovely people. Go home to momma!”

Videos posted online show the reaction by the crowd as the protesters were led out:

The view from near the stage posted by Laura Loomer:

The view from the press pen posted by News Nation reporter Libbey Dean:

RSBN feed:

The protesters may have had to run the gauntlet of the thousands of Trump supporters in the overflow area outside the HTC Center:

https://twitter.com/DanScavino/status/1756392067985469890

Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 

