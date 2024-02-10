Trump South Carolina Crowd Erupts in Loud “F*** Joe Biden!” Chants as Protesters Removed From Rally (Video)

As protesters were being led out of President Trump’s rally in South Carolina Saturday afternoon, a raucous chant of “F*** Joe Biden!” rang out from the 3,000 strong crowd of college students and older supporters at the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina College in Conway.

As TGP reported earlier, the thousands of Trump supporters lined up for the rally were fired up and chanting “We love Trump!” and “Build the wall!” as they waited on line.

Trump acknowledged his supporters but did not comment on the profane chant, saying, “Alright, thank you very much. Just, a little interlude. You know, that used to happen all the time, now it doesn’t happen too much. You know, I used to say to people, ‘You go get them. You go get them.’ And then I got sued, so I said what the hell, so now I say ‘please treat them kindly,’ this way I don’t get sued. Please treat them kindly, they’re lovely people. Go home to momma!”

Videos posted online show the reaction by the crowd as the protesters were led out:

The view from near the stage posted by Laura Loomer:

WATCH: 2 Anti-Trump protesters were just removed from the Trump rally in South Carolina. The crowd chanted “FUCK JOE BIDEN! FUCK JOE BIDEN” until the protesters were ejected. Trump said, “Go home to Mommy!” The crowd laughed and cheered! #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/RzUTs8vT6F — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 10, 2024

The view from the press pen posted by News Nation reporter Libbey Dean:

Crowd chants F Joe Biden after protestors were escorted out of the Trump rally in SC. pic.twitter.com/K662WcGCMX — Libbey Dean (@LibbeyDean_) February 10, 2024

RSBN feed:

WATCH: Anti-Joe Biden chants break out at Trump rally in Conway, South Carolina Watch LIVE: https://t.co/MhF3UAWmXh pic.twitter.com/bHOah9EpkI — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) February 10, 2024

The protesters may have had to run the gauntlet of the thousands of Trump supporters in the overflow area outside the HTC Center:

https://twitter.com/DanScavino/status/1756392067985469890