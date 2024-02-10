“We Love Trump!” Fired Up Crowd of Thousands Line Up Early for President Trump’s South Carolina Rally (Video)

Thousands of fired up Trump supporters lined up early Saturday for President Trump’s 2 p.m. EST rally at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina. The crowd, mixed with young college students and older voters started lining up Friday night. Chants of “We love Trump!”, “We want Trump!” and “Build the wall!” were heard early Saturday morning.

Trump is working to bury the rival GOP presidential campaign of former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley in her home state’s Republican primary on February 24. A Morning Consult Pro poll released this week has Trump crushing Haley in South Carolina 68 percent to 31 percent.

OANN reporter Daniel Baldwin and independent reporter Laura Loomer posted videos of the early morning crowd:

“WE LOVE TRUMP!” So many young people out here supporting President Trump in Conway, South Carolina! pic.twitter.com/gLR9Eoa6YC — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) February 10, 2024

WATCH: President Trump is scheduled to have a rally in Conway, South Carolina today at 2 pm EST. It’s 9 am and huge crowds of Trump supporters are already lined up outside the venue chanting, “WE WANT TRUMP! WE WANT TRUMP!” The rally doesn’t even start for another 5 hours. 😳 pic.twitter.com/Wp7tgAnInu — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 10, 2024

Associated Press reporter Meg Kinnard reports the Trump campaign said over 20,000 RSVPs were received for the 3,000 seat arena. An overflow area has been set up outside where Trump is scheduled to meet supporters. (Kinnard also reported on an anti-Trump digital ad campaign tied to the rally by the Lincoln Project.)

Today I’m in Conway, South Carolina, where Donald Trump holds a campaign rally this afternoon. This part of the state is a stronghold for the former president, who will be stumping with a number of elected officials. 14 days to the SC Republican presidential primary. pic.twitter.com/Xhs3eNYXlC — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) February 10, 2024

Doors have opened to the public for Trump’s SC rally today. Organizers tell me they got 20K+ RSVPs. Only 3K will fit inside this arena. The rest will be outside, where there are video screens & Trump will also greet them. pic.twitter.com/hVcu2v3jcX — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) February 10, 2024

Real America’s Voice reporter Ben Berquam spoke with young Trump supporters in line who chanted, “Build the wall!”:

Young people are speaking up! Love it. At the Trump Rally today in Conway, SC. #JoesGottaGo pic.twitter.com/W4YFZbzrzH — ᗩℓιѕѕα♡ (@Alissa4TheUSA) February 10, 2024

Wow check out this crowd! Don’t tell the liberal media, Nikki Haley or Taylor Swift, these young people at Coastal Carolina University are #MAGA! 😉😂👌🏽🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #TrumpRally #Trump2024 #NeverNikki *Stay tuned for special coverage at 2 PM Eastern Only on Real America’s Voice News… pic.twitter.com/bNdEeUsn1L — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) February 10, 2024

Photos of the sea of Trump supporters posted by The State reporter Joseph Bustos:

Crowd is standing together tightly a few hours before doors open pic.twitter.com/fGyuc0VsxV — Joseph Bustos 🔥 (@JoeBReporter) February 10, 2024

The line is stretching along Chanticleer Drive on the Coastal Carolina campus pic.twitter.com/CJgrtHabwr — Joseph Bustos 🔥 (@JoeBReporter) February 10, 2024

OANN’s Daniel Baldwin posted sped-up video of the massive line and of the crowd now inside the now packed arena:

The never ending line to see President Trump in Conway, South Carolina! Whatever you do…don’t show this to @NikkiHaley! pic.twitter.com/7NY4XPLjpW — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) February 10, 2024