“We Love Trump!” Fired Up Crowd of Thousands Line Up Early for President Trump’s South Carolina Rally (Video)

Thousands of fired up Trump supporters lined up early Saturday for President Trump’s 2 p.m. EST rally at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina. The crowd, mixed with young college students and older voters started lining up Friday night. Chants of “We love Trump!”, “We want Trump!” and “Build the wall!” were heard early Saturday morning.

Supporters chant “We love Trump!” while on line for a campaign rally at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, screen image via Daniel Baldwin, X Twitter, February 10, 2024.

Trump is working to bury the rival GOP presidential campaign of former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley in her home state’s Republican primary on February 24. A Morning Consult Pro poll released this week has Trump crushing Haley in South Carolina 68 percent to 31 percent.

OANN reporter Daniel Baldwin and independent reporter Laura Loomer posted videos of the early morning crowd:

Associated Press reporter Meg Kinnard reports the Trump campaign said over 20,000 RSVPs were received for the 3,000 seat arena. An overflow area has been set up outside where Trump is scheduled to meet supporters. (Kinnard also reported on an anti-Trump digital ad campaign tied to the rally by the Lincoln Project.)

Real America’s Voice reporter Ben Berquam spoke with young Trump supporters in line who chanted, “Build the wall!”:

Photos of the sea of Trump supporters posted by The State reporter Joseph Bustos:

OANN’s Daniel Baldwin posted sped-up video of the massive line and of the crowd now inside the now packed arena:

