Trump Declares He Will Defend Christians from Continued Persecution and No One Will Take Down “Cross of Christ” Under Trump Administration (VIDEO)

President Trump promised to defend Christians against the radical left’s anti-Christian policies during his latest speaking engagement at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 45th president told the crowd of Christian broadcasters and other attendees, “Every communist regime throughout history has tried to stamp out the churches, just like every fascist regime has tried to co-opt them and control them…And, in America, the radical left is trying to do both.”

Trump is right; as The Gateway Pundit previously reported, the DOJ under the Biden admin charged six Christian pro-life activists for praying and singing Hymns inside an abortion clinic in Nashville, Tennessee.

The six pro-life activists have since been convicted of violating the FACE Act and a “felony count of conspiracy against rights,” which in total can carry up to an 11-year sentence.

Later in his speech, Trump declared, “No one will be touching the Cross of Christ under the Trump Administration; I swear to you, that will never happen,” which garnered loud applause from the audience.

Former President Donald Trump promised to use a second term in the White House to defend Christian values and even suggested he’d shield the faith’s central iconography, warning a convention of religious broadcasters on Thursday night that the left wants “to tear down crosses.” “Remember, every communist regime throughout history has tried to stamp out the churches, just like every fascist regime has tried to co-opt them and control them,” Trump told hundreds of cheering attendees at the National Religious Broadcasters International Christian Media Convention in Nashville. “And, in America, the radical left is trying to do both.” “They want to tear down crosses where they can, and cover them up with social justice flags,” Trump added. “But no one will be touching the cross of Christ under the Trump administration, I swear to you.”

The Gateway Pundit has reported abundantly on the vast persecution the Biden admin has imposed on Christians.

In a previous report, The Gateway Pundit reported on the House Weaponization Committee finding, which revealed the Biden admin was flagging transactions of Americans who were shopping at Cabela’s, Dick’s, and those who had recently bought a Bible.

