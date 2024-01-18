BREAKING: Godless Biden Regime Flagged Americans Who Shopped at Dick’s, Cabela’s or Who Bought Christian Bibles! (VIDEO)

The Biden regime allegedly flagged transactions using terms like “MAGA” and “TRUMP” for financial institutions. This is a direct violation of the US Constitution.

Individuals who shopped at stores like Cabela’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, or purchased religious texts like a Bible, may also have had their transactions flagged.

This is a shocking report.

The House Weaponization Committee reported on Wednesday night that the Biden regime was targeting Americans who were shopping at Cabela’s and Dick’s and those Americans who may have recently bought a Bigle!

We are clearly witnessing the MOST GODLESS ANTI-CHRISTIAN regime in US history!

page 2



page 3

