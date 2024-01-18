BREAKING: Godless Biden Regime Flagged Americans Who Shopped at Dick’s, Cabela’s or Who Bought Christian Bibles! (VIDEO)

Biden regime asked banks to surveil private transactions for terms like MAGA or TRUMP following J6. And flagged purchases at Dick’s or Cabela’s.

The Biden regime allegedly flagged transactions using terms like “MAGA” and “TRUMP” for financial institutions. This is a direct violation of the US Constitution.

Individuals who shopped at stores like Cabela’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, or purchased religious texts like a Bible, may also have had their transactions flagged.

This is a shocking report.
The House Weaponization Committee reported on Wednesday night that the Biden regime was targeting Americans who were shopping at Cabela’s and Dick’s and those Americans who may have recently bought a Bigle!

We are clearly witnessing the MOST GODLESS ANTI-CHRISTIAN regime in US history!

Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan shared the shocking details on this latest infringement by the Biden regime on your individual rights on FOX News earlier today.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

