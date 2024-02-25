Transgender Killer Sentenced to 22 Years on ‘Manslaughter’ Charge for Brutal Stabbing of Portland Cab Driver

A transgender killer has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for “manslaughter” after brutally stabbing a Portland cab driver to death on April 9, 2023.

Moses J. Lopez, 30, was convicted of one count of first-degree manslaughter and one count of unlawful use of a weapon for the unprovoked deadly attack on Reese McDowell Lawhon, 43.

Footage from inside the cab showed Lopez sitting in the backseat wearing a tiara and women’s clothing.

Lopez refused to apologize for the killing, instead playing the victim.

The Oregonian reports:

Lopez had been out partying earlier that night in downtown Portland, but the evening took a turn for the worse, so Lopez called 911 and asked for a ride home. The operator told Lopez to call a cab, Lopez said, but the Radio Cab dispatcher entered the wrong address.

“I ended up in a very scary part of town where I was genuinely afraid,” Lopez said. “I refuse to apologize for the lack of help that I so desperately needed.”

Lopez said they are often afraid of being targeted because they identify as a transgender person.

Lawhon was driving to the correct location when Lopez stabbed him in the neck using a brass-knuckle punch-dagger.

As Lawhon’s mother spoke to the court and called Lopez a monster, the killer smirked.

Cassandra MacDonald

