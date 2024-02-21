Tony Blinken Instructed State Dept. Employees to Refrain from Using Offensive Terms Like Mother, Father, and Manpower

Tony Blinken, the most unimpressive Secretary of State in US history, sent out a cable recently to State Department officials instructing them to refrain from using offensive terms like father, mother, manpower, husband, wife, son, daughter… These words could be offensive to coworkers.

The world is falling apart and this jacka$$ is rewriting the English language.

Now you know why no one respects Tony Blinken.

National Review reported: