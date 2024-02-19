Biden Gets No Respect: Albanian Prime Minister Praises Trump while On Stage with Spineless Tony Blinken (VIDEO)

Albanian Prime Minister praises Trump on stage with wormy Tony Blinken. Biden gets no respect.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama held a press conference with wormy US Secretary of State Tony Blinken last week. Blinken visited Albania on Thursday.

During the visit Blinken held a press conference with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama. During the presser Rama defended President Trump on his NATO strategy. No wonder the American media did not report on this presser.

Prime Minister Edi Rama: Now, if you want me to have a take on the American Congress and Senate, I think I should not go there. Because let’s say that the American politics nowadays is not at its best.

But one thing I can say, I had the privilege to be Prime Minister for Albania in NATO when the former president was there. And despite the rhetoric, despite the colorful way to confront adversaries, I don’t see that NATO was weakened. On the contrary, what was decided before continued to be the case. Every country continued to put more money and to put more effort in increasing the NATO budget. So now elections are elections. Trump is Trump. American politics is American politics. But I think United States is something more than that.

No one respects Tony Blinken. It’s like he’s not even there.

And, we all know Tony got the job of Secretary of State after he organized the deceitful letter with 51 former intel officials to lie about the Hunter Biden laptop being a Russian op.

What a disgrace.

Via @Galddy on TikTok and Karli Bonne.

