Tennessee Democrat Rep. Steve Cohen Furious That Americans Didn’t Stand for ‘Black National Anthem’ at Super Bowl

Democrat Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee is spitting made that some Americans in the stands at the Super Bowl didn’t stand for the ‘Black National Anthem.’

Just a few years ago, Democrats made it clear that it was perfectly acceptable to not stand for the actual American National Anthem. What’s the problem?

There were probably thousands of people in the stands who didn’t even know about the other one because there is no other anthem. We only have one.

The Daily Mail reported:

Tennessee Dem Steve Cohen complains that ‘very few’ stood for Black National Anthem ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ during Super Bowl performance

Democratic congressman Steve Cohen slammed the Super Bowl crowd for failing to stand for the so-called Black National Anthem ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing.’

He took to X after the game to say: ‘Very very few stood at Super Bowl for “Lift Every Voice and Sing”. The Negro National Anthem. Not a pretty picture of Super Bowl crowd.’

The song has been performed at the last four Super Bowls and this year it was sung by Grammy winner Andra Day.

Day’s song drew cheers from the crowd, but many were visible in the background remaining seated throughout her performance.

Cohen later added: ‘I honor our national anthem and respect it as representing our country and in our pride in it. However if you look at the history and some of the verbiage, it does relate to slavery and not in a questioning manner.’

Imagine being a member of Congress and tweeting this.

Why are Democrats so focused on dividing Americans?

