Supreme Court Declines to Block West Point’s Race-Based Admissions Program That Discriminates Against Whites

The US Supreme Court on Friday declined to block West Point’s race-based admissions program that discriminates against whites while a lawsuit against the military academy makes its way through the lower courts.
Recall that last year the Supreme Court crushed the racist ‘Affirmative Action’ policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.
The High Court ruled 6-2 in the Harvard case with liberal justice Ketanji Brown Jackson opting out.
The Supreme Court justices ruled 6-3 in the University of North Carolina case brought by Students for Fair Admission (SFFA).
The conservative justices said the race-based affirmative action policies violated the equal protection clause of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment.
The group SFFA filed an emergency application request with the US Supreme Court for an injunction pausing West Point’s race-based admissions practices.
“Should these young Americans bear the burden of West Point’s unchecked racial discrimination? Or should West Point bear the burden of temporarily complying with the Constitution’s command of racial equality?” SFFA lawyers wrote in a petition to the Supreme Court, according to Fox News.
US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar defended the racist policy in a Tuesday court filing: “For more than forty years, our Nation’s military leaders have determined that a diverse Army officer corps is a national-security imperative. Achieving that diversity requires limited consideration of race in selecting those who join the Army as cadets at the United States Military Academy at West Point.”
Prelogar added, “The injunction SFFA seeks would force the Army to abandon policies that senior military leaders have deemed imperative to developing an effective fighting force, thereby harming ‘the public interest in national defense.’”
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor declined the request while the lawsuit makes its way through the lower courts.
Excerpt from Fox News:
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday declined a request to block the U.S. Military Academy at West Point from using race as a factor in admission decisions.
The Supreme Court was responding on Friday to the SFFA’s emergency request that it force the military academy to pause the practice while a lawsuit filed in September against West Point makes its way through the lower courts. The student group has also sued the Naval Academy.
“The application for writ of injunction pending appeal presented to Justice Sotomayor and by her referred to the Court is denied. The record before this Court is underdeveloped, and this order should not be construed as expressing any view on the merits of the constitutional question,” Friday’s order read.
In the emergency application filed last week, SFFA argued West Point is not “exempt” from the Harvard ruling. The application claims two White West Point applicants the group is representing will suffer “irreparable harm” if an injunction is not granted because the academy will “illegally discriminate against thousands of applicants for the class of 2028—including two of 26 SFFA’s members — based on their skin color.”