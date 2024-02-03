Supreme Court Declines to Block West Point’s Race-Based Admissions Program That Discriminates Against Whites

The US Supreme Court on Friday declined to block West Point’s race-based admissions program that discriminates against whites while a lawsuit against the military academy makes its way through the lower courts.

Recall that last year the Supreme Court crushed the racist ‘Affirmative Action’ policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.

The High Court ruled 6-2 in the Harvard case with liberal justice Ketanji Brown Jackson opting out.

The Supreme Court justices ruled 6-3 in the University of North Carolina case brought by Students for Fair Admission (SFFA).

The conservative justices said the race-based affirmative action policies violated the equal protection clause of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment.

The group SFFA filed an emergency application request with the US Supreme Court for an injunction pausing West Point’s race-based admissions practices.

“Should these young Americans bear the burden of West Point’s unchecked racial discrimination? Or should West Point bear the burden of temporarily complying with the Constitution’s command of racial equality?” SFFA lawyers wrote in a petition to the Supreme Court, according to Fox News.

US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar defended the racist policy in a Tuesday court filing: “For more than forty years, our Nation’s military leaders have determined that a diverse Army officer corps is a national-security imperative. Achieving that diversity requires limited consideration of race in selecting those who join the Army as cadets at the United States Military Academy at West Point.”

Prelogar added, “The injunction SFFA seeks would force the Army to abandon policies that senior military leaders have deemed imperative to developing an effective fighting force, thereby harming ‘the public interest in national defense.’”

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor declined the request while the lawsuit makes its way through the lower courts.

Excerpt from Fox News: