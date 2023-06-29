Harvard Says it Will Use College Application Essays to Continue its Racial Discrimination in Response to Supreme Court Ruling on Affirmative Action

Harvard College on Thursday responded to the Supreme Court’s historic ruling on its race-based admissions process.

The Supreme Court crushed the racist ‘Affirmative Action’ policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina on Thursday.

The US Supreme Court ruled 6-2 in the Harvard case with liberal justice Ketanji Brown Jackson opting out.

The high court ruled 6-3 in the University of North Carolina case.

The conservative justices said the race-based affirmative action policies violated the equal protection clause of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, CNBC reported.

Harvard said it will ‘comply’ with the Supreme Court ruling, however, they admitted they will still use an applicant’s essay discussing how ‘race affected his or her life’ during the admissions process.

“Today, the Supreme Court delivered its decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College. The Court held that Harvard College’s admissions system does not comply with the principles of the equal protection clause embodied in Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.” Harvard College said in a statement.

“The Court also ruled that colleges and universities may consider in admissions decisions “an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise.” We will certainly comply with the Court’s decision.” Harvard said.