Sports Illustrated Model Rocks ‘MAGA’ Purse at Maxim’s Super Bowl LVIII Event

Sports Illustrated model Kristen Louelle Gaffney wore a clutch purse with “MAGA” emblazoned on the front at Maxim’s red carpet event for Super Bowl LVIII.

The Trump-supporting knockout said she was inspired to go public with her support for the Republican frontrunner by rapper 50 Cent.

“I was most excited for this event because my favorite rapper and idol 50 Cent was performing, so I saved my favorite look for then,” Louelle Gaffney told Fox News. “50 Cent is a very smart man and coincidentally just publicly showed Trump some love.”

“I love when the universe does things like that,” the model added.

Louelle Gaffney also elaborated on why she supports Trump, saying that he “embraces the American dream,” “protects our children,” and “puts our country first.”

“Trump embraces the American dream, he protects our children, and he puts our country first,” Louelle Gaffney said. “We should stop questioning the man who wants to Make America Great Again, and start questioning those who are challenging the concept of putting our country and our people first.”

“I knew there would be lots of press this weekend, so I wanted to make a statement,” said Louelle Gaffney. “It may sound silly, but I feel God has put this on my heart to use my platform to encourage others to use their voice to stand for what’s important.”

Asked if she received any backlash over the bag at the star-studded event, Louelle Gaffney said that she had not.

“Funny enough, I got an enormous amount of support,” she said. “People absolutely loved this purse. Guys gave me high-fives, girls gave me praise.”

The intricate beaded bag was made by Lucky Starr Couture.