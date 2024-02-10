South Africa’s Racist EFF Leader Vows to Take the Farmlands and Redistribute to “Our People” (VIDEO)

South Africa’s Racist EFF Leader Julius Malema Vows to Take the Farmlands and Redistribute to “Our People”

Malema delivered the party’s election manifesto at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Saturday. During his speech Malema called for taking the farmlands from the (white) owners and redistribute it to “our people.”

Joseph Stalin made similar promises during his reign of terror in Soviet Russia.

Joseph Malema: This manifesto is a product of the people. This is a manifesto from the domestic workers. This is a manifesto from security guards. This is a manifesto from teachers. This is a manifesto from all those who are swimming in the pool of poverty. What is our commitment? We are going to take the land and we’re not going to pay a cent. Whether they like it or not, the land will be turned in the hands of our people.

The Gateway Pundit has been covering this South African racist leader for over a decade now.

In 2011 South Africa youth leader Julius Malema told his supporters that the white farmer’s land must be shared by all black Africans.

Malema was arrested for playing “Kill the Boer (white man)” song at his rallies.

Julius Malema later founded the Economic Freedom Fighters, a South African political party.

In February Malema called for new law to confiscate land from white farmers.

It’s relevant and important to share CiC Julius Malema speech on expropriation of land without compensation #LandExpropriation #EFFMotion pic.twitter.com/NEhV8JeXxY — Azania Afrika (@SAYoungLion) February 27, 2018

The South African Parliament agreed with Malema and voted to confiscate land from white farmers without payment in February.

In March Julius Malema called on his followers to go after the white man and cut the throat of whiteness.

In August Julius Malema called for a united African continent.

Earlier this week Julius Malema said racism and white privilege are preventing white people from giving up their property without compensation in South Africa.

