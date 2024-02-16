Snoop Dogg’s 44-Year-Old Brother Dies One Month After Rapper’s Daughter Suffers Stroke

Snoop Dogg’s 44-year-old brother Bing Worthington has suddenly passed away.

Rapper Calvin Broadus, AKA, Snoop Dogg, made the announcement on social media on Friday.

The cause of death is unclear.

TMZ reported:

Snoop Dogg’s brother Bing Worthington has died … with his famous sibling commemorating him on social media. Snoop posted a couple times on Instagram to honor his younger brother’s passing … sharing a pic of them in a dressing room and also posting a clip of him and Bing hanging out with their other brother, Jerry, in a cemetery. SD wrote in the caption for the clip, “always made us laugh u bac with moms.” Bing — who was Snoop Dogg’s half-brother on his mother’s side — worked with Snoop over the years, starting as a roadie on Snoop’s tour before taking over as tour manager.

Bing Worthington’s death comes barely one month after Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus suffered a stroke.