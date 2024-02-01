“I May Have To” – Snoop Dogg Is Thinking About a Public Endorsement for Donald Trump in 2024

As reported earlier, Snoop Dogg has had a change of heart and shared with reporters that he has “nothing but love” for Donald Trump these days.

It took three years of Joe Biden for him to see the light.

Celebrated rapper Snoop Dogg has recently expressed his newfound respect and admiration for former U.S. President Donald Trump, marking a significant U-turn from his previous stance.

During an exclusive interview with The Times published on Sunday, Snoop Dogg, who has had a history of contention with Trump, particularly during Trump’s first term in office, surprisingly revealed his change of heart.

“Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me,” the rapper said in a shocking revelation.

The change of heart stems, in part, from Trump’s decision to pardon Michael ‘Harry-O’ Harris, a co-founder of Death Row Records, which was Snoop’s first label, according to The Times.

“So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump,” Snoop Dogg added, referencing this act of clemency.

In 2021, Snoop Dogg praised this decision, saying, “I love what they did… That’s great work for the president and his team on the way out.”

Previously, Snoop Dogg was known for his outright criticism of Trump’s policies and actions.

In 2017, he was involved in a significant controversy following the release of his music video for “Lavender” featuring BADBADNOTGOOD.

The video, which showcased Snoop Dogg aiming a toy gun at a clown smoking a joint and resembling Trump, pulling the trigger to reveal a “BANG” flag, drew widespread attention and criticism, including a sharp rebuke from Trump’s legal team and Trump himself, who suggested that Snoop Dogg should be arrested for the act.

Moreover, Snoop Dogg’s political commentary continued later that year with the release of his track “Make America Crip Again,” a play on Trump’s famous campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.”