Mitch McConnell’s Sister in-law Angela Chao Dies in Mysterious Car Accident

Angela Chao, the sister-in-law of Senator Mitch McConnell, has died in a car accident.

Chao, who is the sister of former U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, served as the CEO of the dry bulk company The Foremost Group, a company with deep ties to the CCP.

In a statement, the Foremost Group shared, “It is with deep sadness that Foremost Group announces the passing of Angela Chao in a tragic car accident. Angela Chao was a formidable executive and shipping industry leader, as well as a proud and loving daughter, sister, aunt, wife and mother.”

The Foremost Group and the Chao family have yet to release details regarding the accident, but Kyle Bass, the CIO of Hayman Capital Management, reported, “Chao entered her Tesla and backed into a pond on the ranch and passed away.”

Bass’s claim has yet to be confirmed.

Angela Chao, the CEO of the dry bulk shipping company Foremost Group and the sister of former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, has died in a car accident, according to the company and her family. https://t.co/1sRnL8Co2J — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 14, 2024

‼️ Angela Chao’s death at a private Texas ranch in Blanco, County is suspicious. ‼️ Chao entered her Tesla and backed into a pond on the ranch and passed away. Chao, almost certainly a high-ranking member of the Communist Parry of China (she sat the board of state-owned pic.twitter.com/luN0NodLiZ — Kyle Bass (@Jkylebass) February 14, 2024

Per NBC News:

Angela Chao, the CEO of the dry bulk shipping company Foremost Group and the sister of former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, has died in a car accident, according to the company and her family. Her father, James S.C. Chao, said the family was “heartbroken” over her death. Neither the company nor her family provided further details of the accident. “Angela’s name in Chinese sounds like the characters for peace and prosperity. She certainly gave more than her share of both to this world,” the elder Chao said in a statement. “Her absence leaves a void not only in our hearts, but in the Asian-American community.” Angela Chao, one of six children, served as the Foremost Group’s CEO since 2018 and was also involved in a number of organizations, holding board positions on the American Bureau of Shipping Council, Harvard Business School’s Board of Dean’s Advisors, and the Metropolitan Opera, among others. Additionally, she was a founding advisory council co-chair of the nonprofit The Asian American Foundation, as well as chair of the foundation’s education committee, which aimed to help students “access quality education.”

Technology executive Brian Costello joined Steve Bannon’s War Room to share unconfirmed details regarding Angela Chao’s death.

WATCH:

Brian Costello Tells Steve Bannon that the Angela Chao the sister-in-law of Mitch McConnell, Died after reportedly backing her Tesla into a pond. pic.twitter.com/iatVEMUC00 — Anthony Scott (@AnthonyScottTGP) February 14, 2024

This is a developing story.