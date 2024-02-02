Shameless Joe Biden Blasts Grocery Stores for “Ripping People Off” and Vows to Pressure Them on Pricing During Speech in South Carolina – Conservative Social Media Users Respond with Fire (VIDEO)

As the Gateway Pundit reported, Biden’s trip last week South Carolina was a complete disaster with him being unable to finish a coherent sentence during a speech at the South Carolina’s First in the Nation Dinner in Columbia, the state’s capital.

Now, leaked comments from the same speech are garnering Biden fresh ridicule on social media today. Amidst his brain freezes, Biden took time to blame grocery stores for the sky-high inflation caused by him and vowed to pressure the stores to lower their prices.

Here are Biden’s idiotic remarks on the matter:

Inflation is coming down. It’s now lower in America than any other major economy in the world. The cost of eggs, milk, chicken, gas, and so many other essential items have come down. But for all we’ve done to bring prices down, there are still too many corporations in America ripping people off: price gouging, junk fees, greedflation, shrinkflation. Well, it’s going to stop. Americans, we’re tired of being played for suckers. And that’s why we’re going to keep these guys — keep on them and get the prices down.

WATCH:

With his poll numbers in the toilet due mainly to his destructive economic and national security policies, Biden’s only hope is Americans are dumb enough to believe his lies on who is responsible for high prices.

Social media users were not buying his remarks and responded angrily.

Ask him what a gallon of milk costs on average. — Jeff M (@JeffMumau) February 2, 2024

Biden takes aim at grocery stores for ‘ripping people off’ amid continued high prices: ‘Played for suckers’ He thinks we are stupid Don’t piss in my ear and tell me it is raininghttps://t.co/ScxZkuyZQz — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) February 2, 2024

@POTUS, they are not ripping us off it’s you who’s ripping us off because of inflation, liar. Biden takes aim at grocery stores for ‘ripping people off’ amid continued high prices: ‘Played for suckers’https://t.co/XTYVIsK84T — Denise Book (@Fly2themoonBook) February 2, 2024

Look in the mirror, Joe.. Biden takes aim at grocery stores for ‘ripping people off’ amid continued high prices: ‘Played for suckers’https://t.co/ZBa0He48SM — BREAKING NEWZ Alert (@MustReadNewz) February 2, 2024

This ahole @POTUS causes the problem…then blames stores FOR the problem and believes you are STUPID ENOUGH to buy his lies. Biden takes aim at grocery stores for ‘ripping people off’ amid continued high prices: ‘Played for suckers’ https://t.co/9qTBDUmoN6 #FoxNews — Chris Duehring (@ChrisDuehring) February 2, 2024

Blame Someone Else For Problems You Created:[1]

The man has no honor. Biden is blaming grocery stores for ripping off people with high prices. Do you know what the margin for for grocery stores, somewhere below 2%. He really needs to look at his federal reserve &interest rates. — L.L. Nelson (@llnelson41) February 2, 2024

INSTALLED PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN HAS NO SHAME Biden @POTUS blames grocery stores for his FAILED economic plan — Joe, we see through your blame game – You do nothing but lie, lie, lie to #WeThePeople – We are NOT “suckers” – We’re hard working decent peoplehttps://t.co/TnMpx644u1 — Scott Hendricks (@ConservativeAd5) February 2, 2024

Voting this crazy old man out of office in November is the best hope for grocery prices to return to normal. Otherwise, expect more Biden-flation and pain in the wallet.