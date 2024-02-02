Shameless Joe Biden Blasts Grocery Stores for “Ripping People Off” and Vows to Pressure Them on Pricing During Speech in South Carolina – Conservative Social Media Users Respond with Fire (VIDEO)

Credit: Fox News Screenshot

As the Gateway Pundit reported, Biden’s trip last week South Carolina was a complete disaster with him being unable to finish a coherent sentence during a speech at the South Carolina’s First in the Nation Dinner in Columbia, the state’s capital.

Now, leaked comments from the same speech are garnering Biden fresh ridicule on social media today. Amidst his brain freezes, Biden took time to blame grocery stores for the sky-high inflation caused by him and vowed to pressure the stores to lower their prices.

Here are Biden’s idiotic remarks on the matter:

Inflation is coming down. It’s now lower in America than any other major economy in the world. The cost of eggs, milk, chicken, gas, and so many other essential items have come down.

But for all we’ve done to bring prices down, there are still too many corporations in America ripping people off: price gouging, junk fees, greedflation, shrinkflation.

Well, it’s going to stop. Americans, we’re tired of being played for suckers. And that’s why we’re going to keep these guys — keep on them and get the prices down.

 

WATCH:

With his poll numbers in the toilet due mainly to his destructive economic and national security policies, Biden’s only hope is Americans are dumb enough to believe his lies on who is responsible for high prices.

Social media users were not buying his remarks and responded angrily.

Voting this crazy old man out of office in November is the best hope for grocery prices to return to normal. Otherwise, expect more Biden-flation and pain in the wallet.

Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

