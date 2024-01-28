HE’S SHOT: Unable to Finish a Coherent Sentence, a Confused Joe Biden Starts Shouting Out of Nowhere in South Carolina (VIDEO)

Joe Biden arrived in South Carolina on Saturday to deliver remarks at a political event at South Carolina’s First in the Nation Dinner in Columbia.

The Democrats previously voted to remove Iowa as its first voting state and replaced it with South Carolina.

Apparently, Iowa is too white.

81-year-old Joe Biden delivered remarks at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia and his speech was a total disaster.

A confused Joe Biden began screaming out of nowhere as he repeated the “suckers and losers” smear against Trump. President Trump never called veterans “suckers and losers,” however, Joe Biden often repeats the lie and the media carries the water for him.

He is not well.

A VERY confused Joe Biden starts absolutely SCREAMING as he recounts the recycled “suckers and losers” hoax — slurring the entire way. The man is NOT well. pic.twitter.com/4c7QRL5sr7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 28, 2024

Biden was unable to form a coherent sentence. He slurred and struggled his way through his remarks.

Biden is unable to form a coherent sentence. This is just pathetic and embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/kFXLRj5Xhl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 28, 2024

Biden’s brain completely malfunctioned: “Folks, if I were smart, I’d say thank you and leave.”

