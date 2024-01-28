HE’S SHOT: Unable to Finish a Coherent Sentence, a Confused Joe Biden Starts Shouting Out of Nowhere in South Carolina (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden arrived in South Carolina on Saturday to deliver remarks at a political event at South Carolina’s First in the Nation Dinner in Columbia.

The Democrats previously voted to remove Iowa as its first voting state and replaced it with South Carolina.

Apparently, Iowa is too white.

81-year-old Joe Biden delivered remarks at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia and his speech was a total disaster.

A confused Joe Biden began screaming out of nowhere as he repeated the “suckers and losers” smear against Trump. President Trump never called veterans “suckers and losers,” however, Joe Biden often repeats the lie and the media carries the water for him.

He is not well.

WATCH:

Biden was unable to form a coherent sentence. He slurred and struggled his way through his remarks.

WATCH:

Biden’s brain completely malfunctioned: “Folks, if I were smart, I’d say thank you and leave.”
WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.