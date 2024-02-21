Senate Impeachment Trial: Schumer Pushes Back on Republican Calls for Trial After House Impeaches Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

Senate leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) responded to criticism by Senator Ted Cruz (R-T.X.) over the weekend on his refusal to hold an impeachment trial against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas following a successful House vote to impeach.

“He doesn’t even want to have a trial,” said Cruz.

As The Gateway Pundit reported last week, House Republicans passed a historic resolution to finally impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Mayorkas is the first cabinet secretary to be impeached in nearly 150 years.

The resolution, H. Res. 863, accuses Secretary Mayorkas of high crimes and misdemeanors, setting the stage for a contentious vote in the House of Representatives.

Specifically, the two articles contained in the resolution accuse Mayorkas of “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” in enforcing border policy and “breach of public trust.”

Three RINO lawmakers bailed Mayorkas out on a previous vote the week prior.

The Hill reported on Sunday:

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Sunday called on his GOP colleagues in the upper chamber to demonstrate “some backbone” and push for an impeachment trial for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who was impeached by the GOP-led House last week. The articles are not expected to move in the Democrat-led Senate, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) office said last week the chamber would take up the articles when it returns on Feb. 26. “I got to tell you, with the Mayorkas impeachment, you know what Schumer wants to do? He doesn’t even want to have a trial,” Cruz said on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures.” “He doesn’t even want to have senators vote on guilty or not guilty. What he’s trying to do is simply table it, just put it aside.” “In over 200 years of our nation’s history, the Senate has never once tabled articles of impeachment. That has never happened. Every single time, the Senate has voted, has voted on either guilt or innocence, or the House has withdrawn the impeachment,” he continued.

Cruz further slammed Senate Republicans, saying, “If Republican leadership in the Senate doesn’t like the criticism, here’s an opportunity to demonstrate some backbone. They could stand up and say, let’s have a trial. They can stand up and say, you cannot refuse to even follow the constitutional process for impeachment. You can’t dodge responsibility,”

However, Chuck Schumer fired back, claiming that Ted Cruz and the Republican party “wants to do nothing on the border,” citing votes against a recent Ukraine aid bill disguised as a border security bill.

As reported by The Gateway Pundit, the $118.28 billion national security supplemental package, totaling $118.28 billion, allocates a staggering $60.06 billion to Ukraine in response to Russia’s aggressive military actions.

In contrast, U.S. border security efforts would receive just $20.23 billion. This disparity in funding allocation has raised eyebrows and sparked a debate over the Senate’s priorities at a time when domestic border security challenges persist. This amnesty bill, championed by RINO James Lankford (R-OK), permits 5,000 aliens to enter the United States illegally per day and stipulates that kids who come to the border alone from countries that are not next to the US don’t count in these numbers.

Schumer told The Hill, “Last week, Sen. Cruz voted against a bipartisan bill to strengthen border security.”

This is all part of the Democratic playbook to blame Republicans for Joe Biden’s historic border crisis!