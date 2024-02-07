Ronna McDaniel Denies Reports She’s Agreed to Step Down as RNC Chairwoman in Desperate Email to Members

Ronna McDaniel on Wednesday denied reports she has agreed to step down as Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC).

According to The New York Times, Ronna McDaniel is set to resign from her position following the February 24th South Carolina GOP primary.

The NY Times report came after Trump met with Ronna McDaniel at Mar-a-Lago following his prediction of forthcoming “changes” within the RNC.

Following the meeting, Trump has announced plans to offer recommendations for the party’s growth after the upcoming South Carolina GOP primary.

Trump posted a cryptic message about Ronna McDaniel to Truth Social earlier this week.

“Things are looking great in the Presidential Race of 2024 against Crooked Joe Biden. We have Leads, in many cases substantial, in virtually every Head-to-Head Poll. The Primary seems to be over, but I’ll be going to South Carolina next week to finish off a very unpopular Candidate. On Thursday, I’m heading to Nevada for the Nevada Caucus, where there are 26 Delegates – Hopefully, we’ll get most of them. In my successful run in 2016, the State of Michigan really came through – First time in Decades that it was won by a Republican, and it was headed up by my friend Ronna McDaniel. Ronna is now Head of the RNC, and I’ll be making a decision the day after the South Carolina Primary as to my recommendations for RNC Growth.”

Ronna McDaniel on Wednesday sent out an email to members denying reports that she has agreed to step down from her post as RNC Chairwoman.

“With a news cycle full of palace intrigue and speculation surrounding all of us, I want to take the time to reassure all of you that I am still hard at work as RNC Chairwoman and building a machine that will elect Republicans up and down the ballot in November,” McDaniel wrote.

She continued, “Myself and my staff are refusing to be distracted by the outside noise and we remain committed to our mission – rumors to the contrary are simply not true. Nothing has changed and there will not be any changes decided on until after south Carolina, when we may have our eventual nominee.”

“An inside source tells me this is the RNC’s attempt to slow things down because they’ve lost control of the process, ie who replaces Ronna, who will be co-chair, etc,” TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk said on X.