Ron DeSantis Warns of Possible EMP Strikes As AT&T Reports Massive Outages (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, thousands of AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile customers woke up without phone services early Thursday morning.

The outages were reported at approximately 4 am ET and impacted over 100,000 customers.

In a press conference in Orlando, DeSantis shared that his office reached out to AT&T and asked the company what caused the outages.

In response, a spokesperson for AT&T said they “don’t necessarily know what caused the outage.”

Governor DeSantis then speculated, “Imagine if we had an EMP attack. What would end up happening to this country?”

The Florida Governor continued, “You’re so naturally reliant on having cell service. It’s a little bit jarring to think about.”

According to the DHS, “An electromagnetic pulse (EMP) is a burst of electromagnetic energy produced by a nuclear explosion in the atmosphere, considered capable of widespread damage to power lines, telecommunications, and electronic equipment.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed the ongoing cellular network outage impacting AT&T users, before noting that things could be worse. In Orlando, DeSantis floated the “implications” of an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack as an example of how “jarring” our reliance on cellular phone technology is. “Imagine if we had an EMP attack what would end up happening in this country. So it’s not necessarily a good thought because you think you’re just so naturally reliant on having cell service,” DeSantis said. “If you’re in the car, you need to figure out where you’re going to go. All this other stuff. So it’s a little bit jarring to think about the implications of something like that (if it) happened on a much grander scale.”

